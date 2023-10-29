What does 'WFH' mean? Pandemic slang is now ubiquitous. This is what it means.

Sometimes, we have a lot to say but not enough time or characters to say it. Whether it’s in your personal life or in the workplace, you may need to find a more concise way to convey your message. This is where abbreviations and slang come into play.

Perhaps you need to inform your manager that you are “OOO” for the next week and can’t help with the big project. Or you have to tell your coworkers that you’ll be “AFK” because of lunch.

“ICYMI,” USA TODAY breaking down text slang. We’ve already covered various explainers on different phrases like “fwiw” and “EOD” that can also be used in the workplace.

Now, it’s time to learn some more. Here’s the definition of “WFH” and how to use it.

What does ‘WFH’ mean?

According to Dictionary.com, “WFH” means “working from home” or “working from home.” Slang used to describe when a person is not in the office but is working away from their residence.

This can be applied to a number of situations, such as someone choosing to work from home because they are feeling sick or in the context of a fully remote job.

“WFH” can be used as a verb or an adjective. Slang is used interchangeably when talking about virtual or remote work.

How to use ‘WFH’

Here are some examples of how to use “WFH”:

“Friday will be my weekly WFH day.”

“My job is completely WFH and I love it.”

“Do you know what the company’s WFH policy is?” “I think it’s three days a week.”

