“The new EU mandate is a push in the right direction as we move toward a more sustainable and environmentally conscious industry,” says makeup artist Danessa Myricks, who is also the founder of her eponymous makeup line. Famous for ultra-shimmer. Straps. “Ultimately, this new mandate will require brands to be more innovative, especially when it pertains to the ingredients used in cosmetics.” And according to Myricks, her brand, which operates in both the US and EU, has already found more sustainable formulations to make glitter makeup products without plastic.

,[We] “They have taken a more modern approach to our product assortment that includes a range of hyper-reflective, multi-dimensional glossy finishes without the glare – providing our community with the tools to freely explore their artistry,” She tells. Replacement options include plant-based plastics and synthetic asbestos.

Knight takes a similar stance and says the mandate may be a shock to some people, but there is plenty of time to adapt.

“The purpose of this EU ban on microplastics such as plastic glitter – unless biodegradable or soluble – is to encourage many industries, including the cosmetic industry, to move towards more eco-friendly alternatives,” says Knight. “As a business committed to sustainability, we welcome any regulation that is going to have a positive impact on the environment. Although we love glitter, we’ve been looking at other ways to incorporate them without the use of harmful loose glitter for years.

How will the broader industry adapt while keeping consumers happy?

It’s not uncommon to switch formulations depending on the market you’re selling into—especially when it comes to Europe and the US

The EU has long had a list of banned substances that cannot be used in cosmetic products sold in the region, while the US does not follow similar rules. However, Swei says that adapting formulas to local restrictions, especially for traditional glazes, can be a lengthy process.

“It is expensive and adds complexity to support multiple formulations for different countries,” he shares. “This type of coordination may take years or decades to fully implement because supply chains need to be re-organized and regional reforms compete with other business priorities.” But like Myricks and Knight’s brands, he’s seeing more and more cosmetic lines already take the lead. “Pigments and flakes may have similar aesthetic performance and do not contribute to microplastic litter,” he adds.

Additionally, glitters made from plant-based cellulose or starch are both viable options, as they’re both completely biodegradable, yet create the same finish — so you won’t notice any difference in terms of shimmer payoff. The only difference is “[they] “The process of degradation begins after interacting with the environment,” explains Knight.

For those who might be a little resistant to change, Myricks has no doubt that no matter where you live, these new rules won’t compromise quality – and their eponymous collection is a perfect example of this.

“I strongly believe that regulatory mandates can inspire positive change in cosmetics,” she says.[We can still] Maintain artistic freedom while maintaining health and safety integrity.

And for the eco-savvy consumer who prides himself on being a conscious shopper, EWG offers a tool to help you scope out a brand’s ingredient list before making a purchase. ,[Our] The Skindeep database provides a free and easy way to find cosmetics without PET microplastic glitter,” says Swe. “Simply search your favorites and look for ‘green’ scoring products and the absence of PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, in the ingredient list.”

Source: www.vogue.com