Interest rates remain stable following the Bank of England’s latest base rate decision. Here’s what this means for families:

– What has happened?

After 14 consecutive hikes, the base rate has been maintained at 5.25% for the third consecutive time.

(PA Graphics)

– What could this mean for mortgage borrowers?

With rates stable, homeowners on tracker mortgages, who have already seen a series of increases in their payments, will not see their costs increase.

But for families, the mortgage pain doesn’t stop. Many mortgage holders who are coming out of fixed-rate deals in the coming months are likely to be able to refinance at significantly higher rates than before.

According to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, since the start of December 2021, the average two-year fixed rate has increased from 2.34% to 6.04% as of the start of this month, and the average five-year fixed rate mortgage on the market is 2.64%. It has increased from 5.65% to 5.65%.

– What about savers?

Since the start of December 2021, the average Easy Access savings rate has risen from 0.20% to 3.18% and the average Easy Access ISA rate has risen from 0.26% to 3.31% as of the start of the month, according to MoneyFacts data.

With rates remaining stable and expected to be cut at some point in the future, savers are being urged to take advantage of top deals whenever possible.

Alice Hahn, personal finance analyst at BestInvest, said: “The ‘winners’ in a high interest rate environment are still savers.”

He added: “However, now is the time to act if savers do not want to miss out on top rates before they disappear. While fixed rate deals over 6% became a feature in the summer months, these offers have already disappeared and with rate cuts expected next year, savings rates are likely to go further lower from here.

“Savers sitting idle in accounts offering disappointing returns should grab a top fixed rate deal while they still can.”

– What could the latest decision mean for the wider housing market?

Estate agents are hoping this will boost confidence in the market which has been sluggish in recent months.

Francis McDonald, research director at estate agent Savills, said: “The Bank of England’s decision to keep the bank base rate at 5.25% is likely to bring greater confidence to the UK housing market.

“Over the past year, price sensitivity and transaction levels were reduced due to higher mortgage rates, and a market dominated by cash and equity rich buyers.”

– Could we start seeing rate cuts soon?

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) appears cautious about the prospect of a cut soon, saying it believes monetary policy needs to remain accommodative for longer.

Its latest report also said that if there is evidence of persistent inflationary pressures, further tightening of monetary policy will be required.

Ms McDonald said: “Although it seems interest rates have peaked, the first cut still looks some way off. This means that house prices are likely to fall by a further (but more modest) 3% in the first half of 2024 as a result of increasing affordability pressures.

“Savills expects the market to bottom in the middle of next year as mortgage rates begin to decline substantially in anticipation of a base rate cut at the end of the year.”

– Could financial pressures for families ease in 2024?

Hahn said: “The crisis over the cost of living and borrowing costs has forced households to rein in their spending hard over the past 24 months – but talk of a rate cut is growing by the day.” Yes, there are hopes for better times ahead.

“Consumers should remain cautious as they head into the new year with a faltering economy, a softening job market and the threat of a recession.

“For now, household spending should remain conservative, with priority given to paying down expensive debt and building a strong emergency fund to weather any surprise fiscal storm in 2024.”

