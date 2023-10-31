What does Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal think about the 70-hour work week? view Post

In the inaugural episode of ‘The Record’, Narayana Murthy said that “India’s work productivity is low and youth need to work at least 70 hours a week”, sparking a debate on social media. While many people seemed to agree with him, many netizens also criticized the statue. Amidst this discussion, Shadi.com founder Anupam Mittal has shared his opinion on the 70-hour work week.

Mittal took to X and shared a photo with fellow Shark Tank India judges Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Aman Jain.

“After all these years, still working 70 hours a week,” he captioned the post. (Also read: ‘The 5-day office week is over’: Harsh Goenka on 70-hour work week) opinion)

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared on October 28. Since being posted, it has received more than four lakh views. The share also has over 7,000 likes and many comments.

Here’s what people are saying about this post:

One person wrote, “That’s why you are an entrepreneur.” Tell me, if you were an employee in Infosys or any other company where the only reason to work is money (even the salary is similar to what Infosys offers)? There is a difference between an entrepreneur and an employee.” To this Mittal replied, “I was once an employee but I treated my job the same way as I do now.”

Another commented, “Even if someone is working 70 hours a day, never go back when cutting corporate costs. Health is wealth.”

“I guess there’s a difference between working for yourself and working for peanuts,” posted a third.

A fourth shared, “It’s too hard to work 70 hours a week consistently; remember, we only get one life and one family. Don’t lose yourself in overwork, risking burnout and missing out on irreplaceable moments with loved ones.” Give up. Your well-being matters; take care of yourself.”

“Your lifespan is limited, you can also choose to work 100 hours a week, but there needs to be a balance. 40 hours is a decent balance. Enjoy life with your loved ones, time gone will never come back . Just make enough money,” said a fifth.

