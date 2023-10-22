What does rising bond yields mean for the economy?

The past month has seen a sell-off in fixed income markets and sovereign bond yields have risen significantly around the world. US 10-year yields are touching 4.7%, their highest level since 2007. Meanwhile, the 10-year gilt yield in the UK has reached its highest point since 2008. The move has been widespread and global, even leading to a rise in Japanese yields (Chart 1).

To assess what this means for the economy, we must take a step back and look at the drivers of higher long-term rates. This increase is not driven by rising inflation fears, as a comparison with inflation-linked bonds shows that implied breakeven yields have remained stable. In fact, recent inflation news has been encouraging, with headline CPI rates falling and key rates gradually tapering off.

Although inflation is still too high for central banks’ comfort, the outlook has not worsened over the past month. Instead, the move is driven by a rise in real yields, the market’s expected level of interest rates after adjusting for inflation (Chart 2).

What exactly lies behind this is not easy to explain, because the actual yield measurement involves a variety of factors. However, two appear to be important at this stage.

The first assumption is that the path for policy rates will be higher than previously thought by markets. The current strength of the US economy and rejection of recession forecasts means the Federal Reserve (Fed) will have to keep rates higher than expected for longer than expected to cool the economy.

The market has lost the argument with the Fed in this regard, as the dot plot has been consistently above the market’s expectations for interest rates for some time. Although credit goes to the Fed, this explanation only goes so far as the impact of policy rates diminishes as we move along the yield curve.

One of the key features of the recent bond decline has been the steepening of the yield curve as longer yields have risen more than shorter durations.

As a result, the second factor appears to reflect concerns over government debt levels and increased bond issuance. Government borrowing increased during the pandemic and has declined again as economies have recovered. However, it has not returned to pre-pandemic levels and is expected to remain above 100% of GDP for the G20 group of countries in the near future.

Concerns have been heightened by the fact that the US deficit has increased rapidly despite low levels of unemployment. Generally, low unemployment rates are associated with low government borrowing, or even surplus.

Today the budget deficit is about 7% of GDP and unemployment is only 3.8% (see Chart 3). This suggests that the underlying or cyclically adjusted deficit could be 8 or 9% of GDP, which is close to the level after the global financial crisis when unemployment was running at 10%.

In addition to the budget deficit, the supply of bonds will also increase as the Fed continues to shrink its balance sheet as it winds down its asset purchase program before and during the pandemic.

We estimate that this will reduce bond demand by $780 billion over the next year. When combined with the budget deficit, we estimate that investors will be asked to buy $2,730 billion of Treasury bonds in the coming year, about 10% of GDP and 50% more than last year.

It is a similar story in the UK as a £140bn budget deficit combined with a £100bn quantitative tightening (QT) program is set to increase the supply of gilts to around 8% of GDP.

These developments on the supply side of bond markets are increasing demand from investors to hold long-term assets, known as term premiums.

impact on economy

The rise in sovereign bond yields has pushed rates in the credit and mortgage markets higher resulting in a broader tightening of financial conditions. In this respect the markets are doing the Fed’s work for them – a point recently raised by Fed speakers such as San Francisco Fed Chairman Daley, who said that moves in the markets “could equate to another rate hike”.

To assess the impact on growth we use the Fed’s Financial Conditions Impulse on Growth Index (FCI-G), which we advance to capture the lagged effects of fluctuations in yields and asset prices. This suggests that headwinds to GDP growth are likely to increase in the coming months as higher market rates weigh on the economy.

In growth terms this would be equivalent to a one percentage point reduction in real GDP growth in 2024. This is mainly driven by an increase in loan spreads, higher mortgage rates and a stronger dollar. The softening of house prices is also contributing to less support for activity (Chart 4).

Of course, this must be seen in the context of other forces such as the current strength of the economy and rising oil prices following the recent tragic events in the Middle East. However, there are signs that higher borrowing costs due to the slowdown in credit card borrowing are being passed on to consumers and small businesses are reporting increased borrowing costs.

Overall, we will see a rise in bond yields reinforcing our view that US and global growth will slow further over the next year and that the Fed will not tighten policy further this cycle.

Will something break?

A significant increase in the cost of borrowing often brings questions about whether something will go wrong with the economy and lead to a major crisis.

Clearly, bondholders will have suffered significant losses, creating a potential need to raise capital. Thankfully there has been no repeat of the problems in the pension fund sector in the UK following the mini-budget debacle last September. Normally, the banking sector, as significant holders of bonds, would have suffered losses, although there has been no repeat of the crisis seen earlier this year in the US.

This may well reflect ongoing support for banks from the Fed whose measures have helped restore confidence in the sector. Higher interest rates will put pressure on commercial real estate, but this is not a new problem given the structural issues facing the sector after the pandemic.

A larger default could emerge over time as borrowers find they cannot refinance loans and the maturity wall will rise in credit markets in 2024. However, the most important implication of a rise in bond yields at this level is most obvious: it will constrain fiscal policy and the government’s ability to cut taxes or increase spending.

The combination of higher debt levels and higher interest rates following the pandemic means interest payments are set to absorb an increasing proportion of government expenditure. With governments having less room for maneuver, their ability to promote activity going forward will be limited and the risk of growth decelerations will increase.

