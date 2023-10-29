What does it mean to you

If you’re taking a fearful look at your 401(k) after the recent stock market decline, you’re not alone.

The S&P 500 closed last week more than 10% below its most recent high in July, putting the stock index into correction territory, a worrisome milestone for millions of Americans who invest in one of the many mutual funds. There are benchmarks that use the index to reflect its performance.

The index, which consists of the 500 leading publicly traded companies in the US, closed at 4,117.37 on Friday, down 10.3% from its recent peak on July 31. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which had registered an improvement earlier in the week. Closed at 12,643.01.

While a decline in the S&P 500 may have people worried about the performance of their 401(k), market experts say investors should keep in mind that declines are often short-lived.

“While the last three months have not been fun for investors, it is important to remember that corrections are normal and they happen frequently,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at financial services firm Carson Group.

What is improvement area?

Corrections occur when the market experiences a decline of at least 10% from its recent peak, a sign that investors are skeptical about what will happen next for the stock.

This is more severe than a pullback (typically a short-term decline of less than 10%), but not a bear market (a decline of 20% or more, which can result in significant losses for investors).

Reforms occur on average every two years, including a boom period between 2009 and 2020.

Why is the stock market falling?

The decline comes as rising Treasury yields have made bonds more attractive to investors, who are now moving out of stocks as the 10-year bond recently rose above 5% for the first time since 2007. , and amid various economic and geopolitical concerns such as rising tensions in the Middle East.

Detrick said that although the recent weakness has hurt stocks, investors should remember that between January and July, the S&P 500 recorded its best seven-month performance at the start of the new year since 1997. And that “some kind of ‘giving back’” wasn’t too surprising.

Stock market movements:Big Tech Earnings Send S&P 500 Down.

What does the reform mean for me and my 401(k)?

According to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at investment research and analysis firm CFRA Research, investors should remember how quickly the market recovers. He said pullbacks take about a month and a half to get back to equilibrium, corrections take four months and markets that have fallen between 20% and 40% take 13 months.

Will the stock market improve?

“The phrase they need to remember is, ‘This too shall pass,’” he said. “If an investor doesn’t have a 13-month time horizon, he probably shouldn’t own the stock.”

If investors take any action during a stock market decline, Stovall suggested they consider rebalancing their portfolios, buying high-quality stocks that have declined in price with the market, or considering tax loss harvesting, which This means selling shares that are losing money and using the losses to offset capital gains, or profits from other holdings.

But his final suggestion?

“Sit with your hands crossed. Because the last thing you want to do is make an emotional decision. So you’ll want to make sure you restrain your emotions. Becoming your portfolio’s worst enemy.”

Source: www.usatoday.com