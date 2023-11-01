What do the most successful business websites have in common?

Akram is the CEO of Atallah identity digital, The global leader in next-generation top-level domains and digital identities.

getty

Digital marketing strategies continue to evolve, but one truth remains constant: a website is the cornerstone of any business’s online presence. While advertising and social media platforms play a vital role in attracting audiences, websites are where businesses have the freedom to tell their story, showcase their products, and establish a unique brand identity.

Businesses of all sizes rely on outdated websites, but it’s never too late for digital innovation. Let’s consider some of the key characteristics that the most influential brand websites share.

User-centric experience

When visitors come to your site, they should find it intuitive, visually appealing, and easy to navigate. Your digital upgrade can start with optimizing your website’s load time and ensuring it is mobile-responsive, as a significant portion of Internet traffic now comes from mobile devices.

Use clear and concise content, high-quality visuals, and intuitive site architecture to seamlessly guide users through your pages. It’s also important to ensure that the branding is consistent across all platforms. The look and feel of mobile and desktop should be the same.

For example, check out Spotify.design. This Spotify page uses colorful animations and unique design elements to attract visitors and demonstrate the purpose of the page. Such a user-centric website not only maintains the interest of customers but also encourages them to explore further and take the desired action.

Effective SEO Strategies

By following SEO (Search Engine Optimization) best practices, you increase your website’s visibility in search engine results, increasing its reach to potential customers.

Start by diving deeper into keyword research to gain insight into the search preferences of your target audience. Strategically implement these keywords into your content, ensuring its relevance and engagement.

Also, take care to optimize on-page SEO elements like meta tags, alt text, and URL structure. A well-tuned website not only attracts organic traffic but also builds authority and trustworthiness within your industry.

memorable domain name

An often overlooked aspect of website success is the choice of domain name. Your domain name is your digital calling card and your opportunity to make your website a destination. New domain extensions like .tech, .press and .us can instantly convey your website’s purpose and industry.

For example, Cash.app effectively uses its entire brand name as a domain name that describes its services. These new types of web addresses not only make your website more memorable but also increase its visibility in search engine results. By placing meaningful words on either side of the point, you create an immediate connection with visitors, making it easier for them to understand what your business is about.

Valuable and engaging content

A successful website should serve as a valuable resource for visitors, providing informative articles, attractive visuals, and multimedia content. Incorporate multimedia elements like videos and infographics to diversify your content and keep visitors engaged.

Share your expertise through blog posts, tutorials, and case studies that address your audience’s problems and interests. Remember that high-quality content not only attracts visitors but also establishes your business as an industry leader.

selling with creativity

Your digital presence is an extension of your brand identity, a destination that inspires visitors to explore, engage, and become lifelong supporters of your business. So, don’t be afraid to get creative with your content, web design, and digital marketing strategies.

When you invest in your digital storefront, you are investing in loyal customers and a catalyst for long-term business growth.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?