gold reached new high

Gold prices have reached record highs this month, with futures trading above $2,100 an ounce for the second time in history and even reaching $2,150 in intraday trading, the highest price in recorded history. . This unprecedented price action in the gold market has a significant impact on various financial markets including stocks, forex and interest rates.

Gold has always been considered a safe haven asset, a store of value in times of uncertainty or fear in other markets. When investors are concerned about the value of their investments or cash they turn to gold. However, the source of this surge cannot be easily attributed. The changing interest rate landscape may play a part in this as traders expect rates to decline in the coming year. The appeal of gold, a non-interest bearing asset, increases with falling rates.

Dynamic relationship of gold with stocks and forex

The relationship between gold and other markets such as stocks and forex has evolved over the years. Historically, gold has been negatively correlated with the S&P 500, meaning that when stocks are down, gold performs well. However, since the pandemic, this relationship has become more positive, with gold and stocks moving together. This change in correlation raises questions about the dynamics between these markets and whether there is a cause for this trend or whether other factors are pushing both assets upward.

The relationship between gold and the US dollar is also worth noting. Historically, there has been an inverse relationship between gold and the dollar. As the dollar weakens, gold rises. This correlation can be best seen against the Swiss Franc. Over the past three years, USD/CHF has had a -0.52 correlation with gold. Other USD pairs such as EUR/USD and AUD/USD share correlations of similar strength.

Source: www.ig.com