October 28, 2023
What do markets believe about war?


Kentoh/iStock via Getty Images

Editor’s note: Originally published on tsi-blog.com on October 28, 2023

[This blog post is an excerpt from a commentary published at www.speculative-investor.com on 25th October 2023]

We are not geopolitical experts and do not know how the Israel-Hamas war will unfold*. Nobody does. There are too many unknowns at this stage for geopolitical experts to do anything other than speculate. We are able to find out what the market is discounting, that is, what most market participants currently believe will happen. Today’s assessment of how the conflict will play out may be inaccurate and therefore may require larger price adjustments in the future, but it is important to know what is currently priced when deciding what to do in the markets. Here’s what we think about the price now:

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Laxszlasok horvaterszagban? I have been given a small amount of money

Laxszlasok horvaterszagban? I have been given a small amount of money

October 28, 2023
Car companies are suddenly extremely concerned about the future of EVs

Car companies are suddenly extremely concerned about the future of EVs

October 28, 2023

You may have missed

Laxszlasok horvaterszagban? I have been given a small amount of money

Laxszlasok horvaterszagban? I have been given a small amount of money

October 28, 2023

Secure a Gaming and TV Console Preloaded With Android 9 for Just $90

October 28, 2023
Car companies are suddenly extremely concerned about the future of EVs

Car companies are suddenly extremely concerned about the future of EVs

October 28, 2023
I Need Enough Money to Say ‘No’ to Jobs. How Do I Get That?

I Need Enough Money to Say ‘No’ to Jobs. How Do I Get That?

October 28, 2023
‘Earn Your Leisure’ hosts say it could take million to achieve ‘financial freedom’

‘Earn Your Leisure’ hosts say it could take $10 million to achieve ‘financial freedom’

October 28, 2023

1 growth stock to buy and hold during a market decline

October 28, 2023