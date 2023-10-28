What do markets believe about war?

Kentoh/iStock via Getty Images

We are not geopolitical experts and do not know how the Israel-Hamas war will unfold*. Nobody does. There are too many unknowns at this stage for geopolitical experts to do anything other than speculate. We are able to find out what the market is discounting, that is, what most market participants currently believe will happen. Today’s assessment of how the conflict will play out may be inaccurate and therefore may require larger price adjustments in the future, but it is important to know what is currently priced when deciding what to do in the markets. Here’s what we think about the price now:

1) Oil market

There was slight overselling in the oil market as prices fell last week amid Hamas attacks on Israel. As a result, at least one countertrend reversal was likely regardless of the news.

During the three trading days (9–11 October) after news of the war broke, the price of oil jumped and then recovered. We wrote in an October 11 interim update that this price action suggested an expectation among big oil traders that the conflict would not become widespread or that if it did become widespread, Saudi Arabia would compensate for any oil losses from Iran. Will work for.

Subsequent price action indicated that the oil market ‘has not changed its mind’. We say this because the oil price bounce from the pre-war news lows looks more like a countertrend reaction than the beginning of a move up from the September-2023 highs. Furthermore, the extent of backwardation in the oil futures market has decreased over the past week, suggesting less urgency to stock-up on physical oil.

In short, the oil market does not believe that the war will have any significant negative impact on global oil supply.

2) gold market

The gold market was oversold in both momentum and sentiment before news of the war spread and was therefore ready for a rally. As a result of news of the war, the counterattack has been stronger than it otherwise would have been.

The performance of the US dollar gold price indicated that large speculators were initially unsure how large the war would become. Will this be limited to Israel versus Hamas in/around Gaza, or will it extend to direct involvement of the US and Iran? Also, how much additional U.S. government spending would result from a war in the Middle East, and how would this spending affect resources directed to the NATO-Russia war in Ukraine?

At the moment, large speculators in the gold market believe that these are open questions, with a substantial expansion of the war being one of the more likely scenarios. This is a reasonable conclusion as the gold price is hovering around resistance at US$1980-$2000 – which is about $180 higher than three weeks ago.

If the price of gold goes above US$2000 we will know that the perceived level of uncertainty/risk has increased significantly. Similarly, we will know that the perceived level of uncertainty/risk has started to reduce when there is a noticeable decline in the price of gold in US dollars. Note that the gold price in US dollars is likely to be preceded by an improvement in news from the Middle East.

3) Stock market

In the US stock market, the war has driven risk aversion but this has been a secondary issue. The primary issue is the downtrend in the bond market (upward trend in long-term Treasury yields).

4) money market

The Dollar Index (USDOLLAR,DXY) was overbought in early October and was just beginning to ‘correct’. The war news may have reduced the intensity of the correction, but so far it has not been enough to take DX above its early October high.

As far as we can tell, according to currency markets the outbreak of war in the Middle East has increased the attractiveness of the US dollar against other fiat currencies, but concerns about the speed at which the US government is sinking into debt remain. have also increased. , To put it another way, what is priced into the currency markets right now is both uncertainty about the outcome of the war and the offsetting idea that the war is increasing the risk of a US government debt spiral.

Summarizing all the above, the oil market is not worried about a significant supply disruption, there is a lot of uncertainty/risk in the gold market and its price could go much higher before reversing, the US stock market is more worried about bonds. yields compared to those in the Middle East, and currency markets believe that the benefits of holding US dollars in a period of increasing geopolitical instability are mostly offset by the possibility that a further increase in geopolitical instability could lead to the US government Will accelerate the already rapid pace of. deficit spending.

,As is always the case these days, when major geopolitical events occur, many people quickly become ‘experts’ as a result of the vast amount of information suddenly available on the Internet. People who could not identify Gaza on a map a month ago and knew nothing about the history of Hamas are now ‘experts’ who can confidently explain why events happened and what is about to happen. On the other hand, real experts know that there are too many unknowns and therefore the outcome is uncertain.

