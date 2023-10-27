What do economists need to do to accurately predict a US recession?

Circa 1925: Curb market traders on Wall Street, New York gesture with their hands to trade stocks , [+] City. The curb market was for stocks that were not listed on the New York Stock Exchange. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) getty images

Getting a job as a Wall Street economist requires a great deal of skill. But that skill obviously doesn’t mean developing the ability to predict major events like recessions.

Even after one and a half years since ‘recession sounds’ started, we still have no recession. In fact, America is growing faster now than it has in centuries. This flies in the face of Wall Street’s collective message. And it makes me wonder what’s going on.

Most economists on Wall Street have multiple degrees in economics, often from high-priced universities. They’ve learned all this ridiculously complex math to support their conclusions.

Yet, by mid-2022, the average Wall Street economist told us that the US was facing an imminent recession. This recession will be resolved quickly, he said, because the Federal Reserve is increasing the cost of borrowing money.

SANTA ANA, CA – OCTOBER 01: Billionaire investor Bill Gross at Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana , [+] Ana, CA, on Friday, October 1, 2021. The court found that Gross violated a court-issued restraining order by disturbing the peace by playing loud music on his property. Gross and his wife, Amy Gross, have been feuding with their Laguna Beach neighbors, Mark Taufik and Carol Nakahara. (Photo by Jeff Grichen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group via Getty Images

This has not happened. Yet some people keep pushing the same narrative. For example, according to a Fortune magazine story, bond king Bill Gross says without a doubt there will be a recession in the fourth quarter. I don’t know whether he will be right or not, but of course we will see in a few weeks.

According to a report in Fortune, another economist said that we actually had a recession earlier this year but no one paid attention. There are a lot of smart-ass comments to be made here, so I won’t make any more than to say how big of a meltdown was it if no one noticed? Maybe they call it a technical recession with two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Call for rapid recession in third quarter

The latest data also contradicts recession forecasts. The advanced reading of gross domestic product for the third quarter showed an annual increase of 4.9%, according to data compiled by the Briefing.com website.

The recent increase is almost double the growth rate of the previous four quarters which grew between 2.1% and 2.7%. And yes, there were many issues up for debate in all those areas. But still, it seems like Captain America has knocked the ball out of the park.

In other words, the calls for a recession were completely misguided – the economy was growing rapidly, while the forecast was for it to contract.

There is likely another factor at play here. It’s OK to be wrong on Wall Street as long as you’re in the majority. If all your economics competitors are calling for an impending recession, it’s probably best for you to do the same. This is true even if you know it is wrong.

majority rule

In banking, if you are in the minority, you will be very alone and the chances of being fired are very high. When I worked on Wall Street I saw that analysts were under pressure to conform, even when they had contrary evidence that overturned the prevailing ideology. Truth did not matter, majority mattered.

At the beginning of this story I wanted to write that my cat can do better than many Wall Street economists. But then I realized that my cat wouldn’t do anything that would be in line with the majority.