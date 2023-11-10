What do CFOs think about the accountant shortage?

The accountant shortage is a phenomenon that CFOs are trying to tackle with work-life balance initiatives, pay transparency and better technology. With fewer CPAs in the pipeline, not only is there less quality finance talent available, but there are also fewer people who can develop into future corporate finance leaders.

Tomorrow’s future CFOs are choosing other areas of work. For CFOs of companies poised for growth, building out their finance teams can be a major challenge. Between the changes made to the process of being an accountant, the dynamic work demands of the role in today’s environment, and the impact of technology on the recruitment and retention of finance talent, finance leaders are addressing the labor shortage that arises at home. Is close to.

devaluation of cpa

According to those who are hiring and teaching accountants, the problem began with a major change in the process for earning a CPA.

“One of the worst things the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) did was change the CPA exam from a two-day to a one-year exam,” Dr. said. Tim Naddy is Vice President of Finance at Savannah Bananas and Professor at the Savannah College of Art and Design. “They forced the big four companies, who were hiring master’s degree level accountants with CPA licenses on day one, to hire bachelor’s degree level accountants who had a chance to finish their exams. Or it was two years.”

Although Nady realizes that having a master’s degree does not guarantee expertise in an entry-level accounting role, he said it allows young CPAs start a job With the knowledge needed to succeed. “The person with the master’s degree and the person with the bachelor’s degree are now being viewed as the same person from the company’s perspective,” Nady said.

“If you’re the face of a Big Four accounting firm to a client, they all think you’re a partner, they think you know tax law and everything The rest of it. So with this move, they have diluted the applicant pool of future accountants,” he added.

The problems triggered by the credentialing transition also created talent retention problems for the Big Four firms. According to Nady, this had an impact on the quality of talent employed by those companies.

“After a year or two, good people leave after completing their work [CPA] License to work with one of my clients,” Nadi said. “This has resulted in a decrease in salaries, and devaluation of CPAs as a whole. “Why would anyone pursue a CPA when even big accounting firms will hire you right out of school at a good salary without it?”

hard work gets harder

For companies that deal with a lot of moving averages, including thousands of invoices every day, quality accounting talent is essential to keeping the business running. For Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung, the work his accounting team does is not only essential to the business but one of many functions impacted by automation. According to him, the workload required to become an accountant may be too extensive for some people.

“I will tell you that accounting is hard, and it has always been hard,” Hartung said. “I remember when I went to school, people studying accounting would often say ‘I’m not making the grades, I can’t do this,’ and they would go into another area of ​​business.”

Beyond the difficulty, Hartung says the regulations have created unprecedented challenges for accountants.

“You have the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), which makes it even more difficult in terms of auditing standards, and the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), which makes things a lot more complicated,” Hartung said. Hartung said he doesn’t think these new rules are anything simple or informative for people reading financial reports. “It has become a harder and more technical job.”

While the Chipotle brand has helped attract young finance professionals, Hartung realizes that in the future, the value of good accounting work will increase as the number of accountants in the labor pool continues to decline.

“We have top-notch accounting talent at Chipotle and we’re fortunate to have those people,” he said. “Accountants are extremely important. And, like anything else, when there’s a shortage, you’ll have to pay more for it. And in terms of quality accounting talent, it will be worth it.”

Lack of talent leads to job security

“The shortage of workers in finance and accounting has always been maddening,” said Kevin Busso, CFO of the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA), which operates Chicago’s public transit system. “However, for finance and accounting, even in the worst economic times, you will never see a high unemployment rate.”

Before his role at RTA, Busso was CFO of McHenry County, Illinois, and said job offers in finance and accounting were abundant during the pandemic when other jobs were hard to find. Even in 2008 when the housing market crashed and the stock market declined, Bueso, who was completing his MBA, remembers being at a time when few others had job security. Had job security. “While everyone was losing their jobs, I kept seeing roles open up in finance and accounting, which made me realize how flexible this field can be.”

“Somebody has to account for the damage,” Bueso said. “I don’t mean to be cynical, but someone has to account for the company’s losses [and] Layoffs, and unfortunately for some people, this is where accounting and finance come in. There are legal requirements to track things like this, so at the end of the day, someone’s got to do it.

