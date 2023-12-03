What day of the week is gasoline cheapest and most expensive in the United States?

Gasoline prices continue to fall in the United States. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), on December 3, The average price of a gallon of fuel nationwide fell to $3.243, down from an average of $3.448 recorded a month earlier,

However, it is important to note that gasoline prices vary from state to state. For example, while the average price of gasoline in Texas is $2.745 per gallon, it is higher in California, where it costs $4.815 per gallon. AAlso, it is worth mentioning that there are some specific days of the week when fuel prices are lower.,

What day of the week is petrol cheapest?

GasBuddy, an app that helps drivers find cheaper gas prices, conducted an analysis that showed that the day with the lowest average gasoline price in 17 states from January 1 to December 16, 2021, was Monday. This made Monday the best day to buy gasoline during that period. Surprisingly, gas prices on Monday were the lowest in GasBuddy studies conducted in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

What is the worst day to buy gasoline?

Based on historical data, Saturday has generally been the least favorable day to buy fuel. However, recent analysis from GasBuddy shows that Thursday was the most expensive day to buy gasoline in 2021. In 28 states, the average price of gasoline was the highest on Thursday, the data shows.

Why is the price of petrol different in every state?

Gas prices vary from region to region and are influenced by many factors, including regional access to oil refineries, topographic barriers, and government policies and taxes. For example, areas with greater access to refineries, such as the Gulf Coast, generally have lower gas prices than other areas, such as the West Coast., The Rocky Mountains act as a barrier that limits the number of gas pipelines connecting western states to the rest of the country, which also contributes to high gas prices on the West Coast. Additionally, government policies and taxes also play an important role in fuel prices.

States with the most expensive and cheapest gasoline

According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), this December 2,The 10 states with the cheapest gasoline are:

texas

oklahoma

mississippi

missouri

louisiana

arkansas

kansas

alabama

iowa

tennessee

On the other hand, The states with the highest gasoline prices are:

California

Airport

Washington

Snow

oregon

alaska

pennsylvania

idaho

New York

District of Columbia

Source: en.as.com