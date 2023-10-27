What customers should know about the new USPS address change policy

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has implemented a new address verification policy, which can be done online, in person at a retail office, or by mail.

The new policy requires customers to verify their identity before submitting a “change of address” request for a package.

According to the USPS website, the changes described were made sometime in August. James McCann, a senior public relations representative, said in an interview with Fox Business that if a customer fails to present proper identification at a retail location or activate the code received, their address change will not be processed.

“There are three ways to initiate a change of address request: online, visiting a local retail office, or submitting a request by mail,” McCain reiterated to Fox Business.

The purpose of this policy is to prevent fraudulent requests being made online in your name. Earlier, if you needed to change your address, you just had to fill a form at the post office or fill a simple form online.

Now, that process is more involved. You have to follow the necessary steps. Once completed, you will receive an email containing a QR code. You will then need to bring your ID and code in person to your local post office to update your address.

Will winter weather delay my package?

Severe weather conditions will soon arrive with the onset of winter. The combination of heavy snow, ice and wind can cause concerns about whether Christmas packages will be delivered on time.

To stay informed about any disruption in services provided by the United States Postal Service, you can visit the designated service alerts page on their website. This page provides the latest information about any post office closures, power outages or delays and other service-related disruptions caused by severe weather.

To track your package, you can use the tracking number given to you and access the USPS tracking system.

Is Tracking ID “us9514961195221” a Scam?

This text message is a scam disguised as a message from the US Postal Service.

Scammers use a fake tracking ID like “us9514961195221” to take you to a fake USPS website, where you are asked to update your address. The website looks official but is designed to deceive you.

