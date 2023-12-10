The Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted last week to advance a congestion pricing plan that would charge most drivers $15 a day to enter the busiest parts of Manhattan, providing a boon for transit projects in the city and suburbs. Will charge Rs.

If this proposal gets final approval, it will be the first of its kind in the country, which will attempt to reduce city congestion by charging all drivers through electronic toll for entry into busy areas of the city. . Similar systems already exist in several foreign cities, including London, Singapore and Stockholm.

In addition to its goal of reducing congestion, New York City’s plan also hopes to raise $1 billion annually for MTA bond financing for improvements to subway and bus lines, as well as to Long Island, Upstate New York, and Connecticut. Commuter rail services are also included.

However, intense opposition to the plan has emerged from areas of New Jersey and the communities surrounding the Manhattan “central business district” below 60th Street. Not surprisingly, these areas produce the largest number of drivers commuting into the CBD on a daily basis, according to the MTA’s environmental assessment.

Overall, Connecticut contributes an average of 3,100 cars entering Manhattan’s CBD each day, while thousands more enter from suburban New York and New Jersey.

“The majority of Connecticut residents who commute to New York City for work are taking Metro-North, not driving,” said Rachel Weinbarger, director of research strategy for the Regional Plan Association, a group that supports congestion pricing. “

For those who chose to travel into the city by car, Weinberger said, “they will pay a fee, but in return they will get less traffic and more reliable travel times.”

Perhaps for this reason, Connecticut officials have little to say about the congestion pricing plan. Asked about it this spring, Governor Ned Lamont said, “If more people took the train it’s a good thing for everyone.”

Under the structure outlined by the MTA’s Traffic Mobility Review Board last month, passenger vehicles would pay $15 per day entering Manhattan’s CDB, while large trucks and commercial vehicles would be charged a toll of $24 to $36. Will go. When there is less congestion on the roads, the toll will drop by 75 percent overnight.

Meanwhile, drivers who enter Manhattan via the toll bridge or tunnel will be able to receive a partial credit on daytime congestion pricing fees.

Critics have argued that the plan would place a heavy burden on commuters who cannot easily access transit, as well as force cab and ride-share drivers to add additional surcharges on every trip within the CDB.

Others, including New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, have questioned the promise that the plan will reduce traffic and air pollution, saying those vehicles and their associated emissions will simply be redirected to other neighborhoods.

David Mack, MTA board member for Nassau County, said, “Outer towns, outer counties that want to come to the museum, want to visit their kids, want to have dinner… there are a lot of other factors that drive this congestion pricing plan. Can cause harm.”

However, Weinberger suggested that most of the opposition stemmed from the fact that the money from congestion tolls would support MTA operations, which do not include the NJ Transit and PATH systems used by most New Jersey commuters.

During the MTA’s monthly board meeting on Wednesday, supporters reiterated their concern that any efforts to delay the implementation of congestion pricing — particularly a legal effort by New Jersey to repeal the plan — would jeopardize the authority to move forward with the plan. Will have a significant impact on capacity. infrastructure projects.

“We don’t need it to pay the bills, but as we all know, we don’t award contracts until we know the revenue source is secure,” said MTA Chairman Janno Lieber.

The MTA’s current capital plans include $4.7 billion in improvements to Metro-North, including repairs to the Grand Central Terminal trainshed and the Park Avenue Viaduct.

After voting to advance the proposals to the Traffic Mobility Review Board on Wednesday, Lieber said the MTA will launch a public comment and hearing period that will last until the board votes on final approval early next year. If approved, congestion pricing could take effect as late as next spring.

