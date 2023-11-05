What comes after Marvel? Better hope it’s not something worse

Fifty years ago, the release of two films – “Jaws” in 1975 and “Star Wars” in 1977 – changed movies, America and the world, not only giving rise to the “blockbuster mentality” but ushering in cinematic glory. The era of all-popcorn-all-time. Of course, there have been antecedents. Ultimately, much of our fantasy culture stems from the roots of JRR Tolkien. And before “Jaws” and “Star Wars” there came a movie that I think had an equally big impact on film culture: “The Exorcist.” That said, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas are undoubtedly the quintessential game-changers of the late Hollywood century. It’s a fact that has justifiably become a legend.

In many ways, the Age of Marvel is also a mythology, often treated as an extended sequel to the Lucas/Spielberg revolution. It’s not like the rise of comic-book-movie culture happened overnight. This happened slowly, over several decades, starting with “Superman” in 1978, continuing into the ’80s with the “Superman” sequels, and in 1989, the next-level marketing juggernaut was Tim Burton’s “Batman” and Its The scattered sequels then reached a new level of centrality with the release of “Spider-Man” in 2002. By the mid-2000s, it felt as if we were floating in comic-book movies — but no matter how bizarre that feeling seems now, even then, we had no idea what we were doing.

On May 2, 2008, Paramount released “Iron Man,” the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and depending on your perspective that date was either Hollywood’s answer to Christmas or the end of cinema as we knew it. . The post-Marvel takeover world was, in some basic ways, like the post-Lucas/Spielberg world: a shiny new galaxy of escapism, of feel-good fantasy designed to coax your eyeballs and melt your brain.

But there is a difference in the way we think about the two eras. Until the mid-80s, when technologically driven movie junk food addiction took over the culture, no one thought about putting that genie back in the bottle. There’s no way we’re ever going back to that world First “Jaws” and “Star Wars,” Sly and Arnold, “Top Gun” and “Flashdance.” But because comic-book movies, in their tangled sprawl, are so Specific The genre, the idea that it might one day actually go away, leaving films as independent as they were before, continues to have a strong hold on large numbers of audiences.

The Marvel movie-making machine, as captured in Tatiana Seagal’s stunning photo Diversity The cover story, now at the breaking point. Gears and cogs becoming loose; The numbers are not being measured; The era of peak superheroes may finally have passed its peak. And, of course, this is really about something much bigger than mismanagement, a mediocre sequel, or Jonathan Majors’s legal quagmire. If this week’s upcoming Marvel movie – titled, almost fortuitously, “The Marvels” – proves to be a box-office disappointment, as early tracking indicates, it will be an assumption (fair or unfair; I’d call it ) will eliminate. Fair) that audiences, overwhelmed by Marvel entertainment product on the big and small screens, are growing bored of that product. Fan enthusiasm is not (yet) on life support, but the original thrill is (mostly) gone.

Seasoned moviegoers know that all genres have their day, every film form eventually comes and goes. Nothing can last forever, and that includes the MCU (and yes, fans, I know we still have James Gunn’s DC). So if we are now entering the early stages of the endgame, what happens next? Many consider the MCU a blight on movies, a virus of processed storytelling and CGI overkill that has invaded mainstream cinema and poisoned it from the inside out. This made the crop poisonous. If the Marvel era is over, can the movies recover?

We’re in a moment symbolized by everything from the epochal success of “Oppenheimer” to Martin Scorsese’s outspoken anti-Marvel sentiments, when people are yearning for a return to the movies that used to be. The return of films for adults with flexible scripts, great acting and true human drama, experienced as communal events in movie theaters. Awards season, with its symbolic abundance of such films, always brings back memories of a time when movies were the art of our times.

But let’s be honest. That ethos, while it’s still there (it comes alive every time you see a great movie), wasn’t just threatened by Marvel. The attacks on the body had started much before that. Our entire culture of escapism, viewing movies as fantasy filled with dehumanizing effects, has persisted for a very long time.

If you want a preview of what movies might be like in the post-Marvel era, look no further than the runaway success of “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” a goofy horror story that became so big because It was based on one. Video games that are bigger than movies. Video-game movies have historically made a splash, but this year the makers of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” got it right, and so did the makers of “Five Nights at Freddy’s” — at least, commercially. By form. The infiltration of video games into the hearts, minds, and reactions of young people is a process that has been going on for decades (much like the rise of comic-book movies). Can we now finally enter the sweet spot of video-game cinema? If so, it would make the Marvel era resemble the Italian Renaissance.

The real problem is not and never has been “Hollywood-produced junk” (as if we are all being force-fed). This is the junk that Hollywood makes Because the audience votes for those films with their ticket money, Movies have always worked this way, never more so than in the era of blatant populist escapism ushered in by Lucas and Spielberg. That legacy was in full force when the MCU was just a twinkle in Kevin Feige’s eye. This will still be in place when the MCU ends. The question is, can movies step back not only from comic books but also from the intoxicating allure of compulsive fantasy and return to something that looks more like the real world? Can moviegoers vote? He? If not, we’re all ready to replace the superhero spectacle with something equally lacking in nutrition.

