By Nicolas Dupuis, CME Group

at a glance



The IEA estimates that China’s share of active LNG contracts will double from 12% in 2021 to about 25% by 2030.

With planned increases in pipeline capacity and potential new pipeline construction, China’s percentage of natural gas sourced from Russia is likely to increase further.

China’s demand for natural gas is set to increase strongly in the coming years due to the shift toward clean energy sources. The country has already signed several long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts with the United States to ensure supply and reduce the risk of volatile spot prices. As China’s appetite for LNG continues to grow, it is expected to increasingly become a major player in the global LNG market.

surge in demand in china



Natural gas consumption in China fell 1% in 2022 – the first annual decline in gas consumption in four decades, as the country’s zero-COVID strategy slashed economic activity. The decline in natural gas demand in China was in line with global trends in 2022, with Europe’s demand seeing the largest decline on record. Meanwhile, consumption in Asia fell 2% due to slower economic activity, a warmer winter in the Northern Hemisphere and a sharp rise in LNG prices, according to the International Energy Agency.

For all of 2023, natural gas demand projections are mixed. Consumption in Europe fell by an additional 10% in the first five months of this year due to lower residential and commercial demand in the first quarter and then a sharp decline in consumption in the power and industrial sectors in the second quarter. Meanwhile, demand in Asia remained broadly unchanged, keeping the market in a weak position.

In contrast, demand for natural gas in China rose 6% in the first quarter, driven by an increase in economic activity after COVID-19 containment measures were lifted, as well as a drought that led to a 23% decline in hydropower generation. There was a decline. On year. Although China’s post-Covid recovery has stalled recently due to weak demand both domestically and abroad, the country’s natural gas consumption is still expected to grow 6% this year, up from the 6% growth seen during the first quarter. Is in line with the increase. According to the IEA, demand growth is expected to continue through 2024, growing by 7% year-on-year due to higher economic growth.

Ensuring stable LNG supply



While some of China’s increased demand has been met by higher domestic LNG production, which increased by 6% or 6 billion cubic meters (bcm) during the first five months of the year, LNG imports also played a role, 10% of which increased. %, or 4.5 BCM, during the same period. For 2023 overall, the IEA is projecting an increase of about 15% in LNG imports by China, although they will remain below the record levels seen in 2021. The increase in imports is expected to be supported by several new regasification terminals that are due to come online by the end of 2023, and which will add 20 bcm per year to China’s current capacity of 140 bcm per year.

China has significantly increased its natural gas imports from Russia since the start of the Ukraine conflict, with Russia becoming its top supplier earlier this year, overtaking Australia, Qatar and Turkmenistan. The percentage of natural gas sourced from Russia is likely to increase further, with a planned increase in the capacity of the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline, from 15 bcm in 2022 to 22 bcm this year, while negotiations are also underway for . Construction of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline.

Meanwhile, the US remains China’s largest supplier of LNG. To ensure their supply of LNG, and to protect themselves from volatile spot prices, several Chinese companies have signed long-term supply agreements with US projects at the Henry Hub. For example, ENN signed a 20-year sales and purchase agreement with Cheniere for 1.8 million tonnes per year, and China Gas Holdings will purchase a total of two million tonnes per year of LNG from Venture Global through its China Gas Hongda Energy Trading. Ready to buy. Co-Assistant.

LNG price volatility expected to continue



Despite a decline in global demand in 2022, higher prices caused the value of LNG trade to double during the year to a record high of $450 billion, although volumes increased by only 6%. Spot prices in Europe and Asia have fallen more than 50% since the start of 2023 amid concerns that higher interest rates will curb economic activity, although they were seen 140% higher in Europe and 180% higher in Asia. are above average. The first half of the year between 2016 and 2020. The recent relative decline in prices led to increased demand from China, increasing competition in international markets and in turn pushing prices higher. Looking ahead, LNG prices are expected to remain volatile in the near term as geopolitical tensions continue and demand remains uncertain.

China challenges petrodollar



Going forward, China is expected to play an increasingly important role in the global LNG market. According to the IEA, the country accounts for 30% of all LNG sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) signed in the last five years. Based on current trends, it is estimated that China’s share of active LNG contracts will double from 12% in 2021 to approximately 25% by 2030.

In a further sign of China’s challenge to the status quo, it executed its first yuan-settled LNG purchase from French major TotalEnergies in March 2023, in line with its ambitions to challenge the petrodollar system that has dominated since the 1970s . Although this move is important, it brings additional complexities, such as exchange rate risk, currency mismatches and impacts on hedging strategies. Despite these issues, yuan-settled LNG purchases may become more common in the long term as China becomes increasingly influential in the global LNG market.

Learn more about CME Group

Source: www.institutionalinvestor.com