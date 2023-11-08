What ChatGPT’s new features mean for your business

Yesterday was the first OpenAI developer day in San Francisco, where CEO Sam Altman took the stage to explain what OpenAI has done so far, and share improvements and new features, focusing on its flagship tool ChatGPIT. The impact of his announcements was huge for millions of businesses globally. You’ll want to know what they mean to you.

Altman reminded the audience that on November 30, 2022, he sent ChatGPT a “low-key research preview.” He described that launch as “very good” and said that GPT4 is “still the most capable model in the world,” while also telling the audience that ChatGPT has two million developers, 100 million weekly active users. , and this tool is used by 92% of Fortune 500 companies. Their strategy is product-based rather than marketing-based. “People find it useful and tell their friends,” he explained, and “we love hearing stories about how people are using the technology.”

Altman announced major improvements and new features that OpenAI will introduce over the next few months. Here’s what they could mean for your business.

OpenAI’s developer conference: implications for entrepreneurs

Among the various new releases and updates, including better world knowledge, advanced customization, higher rate limits, lower costs, and more robust copyright shields, there were some game-changing functions that will directly impact entrepreneurs and their businesses. Here are the top four.

Write code without a developer

“OpenAI made English just a coding language,” said entrepreneur Kyle Balmer. “Its new Assistant API will mean any business can deploy their own no code tool using natural language.” Its power is very great. Entrepreneurs have a lot of ideas. Being able to turn ideas into products by describing them in natural language would mean that the time between concept and MVP could be reduced to hours if not minutes, and costs would be completely eliminated.

“These assistants can integrate with other OpenAI models and tools,” the tech and AI teacher said. paul couvertWho described the announcement as “a small revolution for businesses, who can now create tailor-made tools and automate the processing and use of their data.”

Compute more data for less

“The update to ChatGPT’s context window, which now supports up to 128k tokens, represents a substantial improvement in its capabilities,” AI Educator said. Alvaro Cintas, who explained that one token is equivalent to approximately four letters in English. “With this upgrade, ChatGPT can now calculate approximately 300 pages of text at a time, significantly increasing its processing power.”

This upgrade will mean deeper analysis and research, leading to better business insights. This includes, “detailed analysis of large documents such as market research reports or technical manuals.” It will also lead to better content creation with ChatGPT, as the expanded context “allows for greater coherence across the entire piece, ensuring that all sections are well aligned and contextually relevant.” ChatGPT’s brain can store more information, so yours doesn’t have to.

Deploy a customizable GPT chatbot

“This will revolutionize the digital landscape,” said Dan Fitzpatrick, an AI educator who helps schools strategically integrate AI. “Altman’s performance on stage signals an impending change in traditional education. It is clear that our current educational structures are not prepared for such a transformative technology. Like businesses, schools will need to think quickly to figure out how to incorporate these releases into their work.

Apart from education, the possibilities for professions are huge. OpenAI won’t be the first or last company to create a custom GPT, and entrepreneurs now have options for how to distribute their content to grow their brand. Fitzpatrick said of schools, “They must either evolve or risk obsolescence; this sentiment also applies to businesses.”

equipment consolidation

Although this may seem like an insignificant part of the event announcements, Altman explains that soon you “won’t have to click on dropdown menus, it’ll all work together. ChatGPT will know what to use and when you need it.” need,” is really huge. OpenAI isn’t creating a bunch of different tools that you can pick up and incorporate as your workflow dictates. Instead, it’s becoming a ubiquitous tool. Perhaps its approach In, entrepreneurs will log in to ChatGPT and run their entire business from within its platform, including assistants, GPT, plugins, internet access, image generators and integration with every other platform they use. is big.

The ability to use all features without switching chats is known as “all tools”. This doesn’t mean “all devices are bad,” but they probably should be. The forecast for other AI tool companies is disappointing, and many of them will disappear. You will soon be able to, for example, Upload an image prompt ChatGPT to modify it Using natural language. Where does that leave Photoshop and graphic designers? Existing platforms face a choice: close their doors, go under, or compete with OpenAI.

What ChatGPIT’s new features mean for entrepreneurs

As with all disruptive technology, there will be winners and losers. The winners are the entrepreneurs who use it to produce more and have greater impact with less time and money. Those who can learn a new platform, explore opportunities, and work on maximizing results.

The losers are those who don’t adapt, get ahead of the curve, or can’t find a way to differentiate their offering from what currently exists. The challenge is clear and the mission is yours. How will you use it?

