What Charlie Munger's death means for Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway

Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and second in charge after Warren Buffett, died at the age of 99.

With Munger’s death, Greg Abel may have a closer working relationship with Buffett.

Buffett named Abell as his successor in 2018.

Charlie Munger, also known as Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, died on Tuesday at the age of 99 – leaving the role of Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman open.

Manger served as 93-year-old Buffett’s second-in-command for many years and oversaw Berkshire Hathaway, amassing a net worth of about $2.3 billion.

In 2006, Buffett said he once expected Munger to take over the group, but later acknowledged that someone younger was needed to lead the billion-dollar business into the future.

what happens now?

In 2021, Buffett announced Greg Abel, the 61-year-old vice chairman of non-insurance operations at Berkshire, as his successor.

A Canadian businessman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Abel is a longtime company loyalist who is well-respected among colleagues amid a leadership change necessitated by Buffett’s aging leadership.

With Munger’s demise, Abel may have a closer working relationship with Buffett.

Munger himself said in 2021 that he was confident Abel would “maintain the culture” that made Berkshire so successful.

“Greg is sensational at being a business leader, both a thinker and a doer. He’s also a tremendous learning machine – you could argue he’s as good as Warren at learning all kinds of things,” Munger once said. Said Abel.

“There are some things he’s better at than Warren, and Warren knows it, and he keeps throwing things at Greg that Greg can do better, and it’s a lot,” Munger said.

Who is Greg Abel?

Abel began his career working for PricewaterhouseCoopers before joining geothermal power producer CalEnergy in 1992.

He was named CEO of MidAmerican – now Berkshire Hathaway Energy – in 2008 and vice president of non-insurance operations for the entire Berkshire Hathaway in 2018, leading to him securing a role on the group’s board of directors the same year.

Abel’s announcement as Buffett’s successor in 2018 received a mainly positive response across the industry, with one equity expert calling him Buffett’s “natural successor” who had been “groomed” for the position.

Abel was considered a possible successor to Buffett for several years before the official announcement.

Why Greg Abel?

Even though Berkshire hit historic inflation and high interest rates amid a potential recession earlier this year, five CEOs of Berkshire subsidiaries said in exclusive comments to Business Insider at the Berkshire Hathaway annual conference in Omaha in May this year Praised Munger’s leadership.

See’s Candies CEO Pat Egan said Abel is the first call when he needs advice, and he said he rarely needs to make a second call.

“Greg is a combination of an amazingly great human being and a huge intellect,” Egan told BI. “Their ability to retain and process information is unlike anything I’ve seen.”

Meanwhile, Dairy Queen CEO Troy Bader praised Abel’s sharp mind and willingness to help.

“Greg is always there, very quick study, very talented, knows aspects of our business,” Bader said. “Whenever I needed Greg, he was always there.”

Buffett’s future

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Buffett talked about Berkshire’s future and his legacy in a press release, which included a donation of nearly $900 million to his family’s foundation.

The billionaire said Abel and the board of directors are the right choice to lead the company into the future.

“The advantage of Berkshire is that it is built to last for a long time,” Buffett wrote.

While his large stake in Berkshire will likely help preserve the company’s legacy for a period after his death, Buffett said that soon “Berkshire will earn the reputation it deserves.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com