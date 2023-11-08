What can you create with OpenAI’s GPT Builder? 5 early examples

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Network and learn from industry peers, learn more

Of the many new features that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced yesterday at DevDay, the company’s first developer conference, the most significant may be the new GPT builder.

This tool – slowly rolling out to ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT for Enterprise subscribers – allows users to create their own GPT, over OpenAI’s new GPT-4 Turbo model, using only plain English typed commands. Essentially allowing the creation of AI agents. This opens the door for anyone – even non-technical users or those with zero formal developer training – to create their own AI agents and applications in minutes.

Such third-party GPTs can reference documents and content uploaded by the user, and perform repeatable tasks specified by them, even accessing other apps, such as Calendar. Discovering conflicts and automatically sending messages to other attendees in the meeting (An example from Zapier shown on stage), OpenAI said it would make third-party GPTs available in the GPT store, and share the revenue generated from their use with creators.

GPT Builder isn’t widely available yet, but many users have gotten early access, and they’re reporting it’s really easy, fast, and doesn’t require any prior coding knowledge or No developer training required. Here are some examples of early GPTs created by users.

product prototype

Leveraging ChatGPT’s browsing capabilities with Microsoft Bing and its integration with OpenAI’s new DALL-E 3 image generator, University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business professor and AI influencer Ethan Mollick Shared a video showcasing their GPT called “Trend Analyser”, which looks at market trends in a particular segment and then creates prototype images of a new product for the user to design or pursue in real life.

Here’s a little GPT (the name of the new agent-like thing released by Open AI) that I threw together in less than a minute. It looks at the latest trends for a product category on the web and then creates prototype images for it. Takes less than 90 seconds from start to finish pic.twitter.com/pbflSJn3Gh – Ethan Mollick (@emollick) 6 November 2023

simpsonize me gpt

Another new GPT that takes advantage of DALL-E 3 integration as well as ChatGPT’s new “All Tools” mode to reference a user-uploaded image, Simponize Me GPT by Matt Schlicht, CEO of Octane AI Automatically applies a prompt to change a user’s uploaded profile photo to a cartoony image reminiscent of the style of Matt Groening’s long-running animated comedy series simpsons, Schlicht wrote that he made it “in less than 10 minutes”.

Introduction: Simpsonize Me GPT! 1⃣ Upload your profile photo

2⃣ Simpsonize Me GPT turns you into a Simpson character i made it with @OpenAINew ChatGPT creator in less than 10 minutes. Link below to try it yourself? Let me see your Simpsons pictures! pic.twitter.com/7UqJPiBFrP – Matt Schlich (@MattPRD) 7 November 2023

Maximizing Social Engagement on X

ai impressive Rowan Cheungcreator of The Rundown AI NewsletterCreated the X Optimizer GPT, which automatically analyzes her proposed text for posts from her account on the social network Is.

He posted that he created it “on the spot” by downloading his X/Twitter post data and uploading it to ChatGPT for analysis.

Just tested OpenAI’s new GPT builder. Created ‘X Optimizer GPT’ which fixes my posts and indicates optimal posting time for maximum engagement on X. Result? Mind blowing. , pic.twitter.com/9TpGZ3LMq7 – Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) 6 November 2023

Creating Animated GIFs with GIF-PT

Taking advantage of the image creation capabilities of the DALL-E 3, app developer and former Twitter employee Nick Dobos posted on his ex account They created a new GPT named “GIF-PT” that automatically applies the appropriate signals to create multiple grids of images, which are in turn transformed into frames. Using ChatGPT’s advanced data analysis mode, aka code interpreter, it writes Python code and converts the frames into a single animated GIF that the user can download.

Running the new ChatGPT with custom GPT Introduction:

gif-pt

Convert Dell images to GIF automatically

Here’s a quick demo, WIP The link to try it yourself is below pic.twitter.com/d1WXU1H83h – Nick Dobos (@NickADobos) 7 November 2023

While Dobos acknowledged that the results can be inconsistent and “janky,” they’re impressive considering the level of work that went into the app, and the fact that it’s in line with Meta’s own AI animated sticker generator, but possibly only Made in one piece by one person. Of time. He said in a later post on X that he was “very impressed”.

GIF-PT, using my custom GPT

to create gif

use of one word

from the back seat of an uber Still alive.

Need to figure out a better slicing algorithm and a way to get more consistently spaced DALL generations, but I’m very impressed with GPT. it will be funny pic.twitter.com/WeSOnMblRq – Nick Dobos (@NickADobos) 7 November 2023

Coaching and Mindfulness

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman showed the world the first customizable GPT — by building it live on stage in about five minutes during his DevDay keynote — based on his prior experiences receiving and delivering advice from VCs to tech company founders. There was a coach for. it.

So it makes sense that some of the early third-party GPTs built outside of OpenAI would also follow this framework. Two examples included Another product Coach GPT by Yana VelinderCEO and founder of product copilot company Craftful, and a Daily Zen Guide GPT by Mustafa ErgisiFounder of ai2sql.

While Welander offers practical strategic business advice such as how to improve retention and how to put together case studies of sample products, Ergisi offers suggestions for mindfulness exercises and habits to cultivate better sleep.

I just tested the new OpenAI GPT builder and created a ‘Daily Zen Guide’. It offers daily health tips and personalized mindfulness exercises. Officially mind blown! , pic.twitter.com/yJGWzYV3Gh – Mustafa Ergisi (@mustafaergisi) 6 November 2023

Of course, these are some of the first GPTs developed since OpenAI announced its new GPT Builder. There will be more to come, possibly with many more features and capabilities than these initial ones.

But, as someone who lived through the early wave of the Apple App Store and all the silly fake beer drinking and fart noises and lightsaber apps, this early wave of GPTs from third parties is a strong addition to the GPT Builder and GPT Store. It’s a start, and OpenAI has ambitions for AI as it was for Apple’s mobile.

