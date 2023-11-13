What can entrepreneurs learn from the collapse of WeWork?

Skyscraper in Nashville, Tennessee, housing WeWork co-working offices. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Getty Images

WeWork seemed like a dream start-up. at first sight.

Founder Adam Newman’s company took a difficult sector – commercial property – and reimagined it for a new generation. He noticed a desire for more collaborative work, especially among young creators, and gave them what they wanted.

WeWork rented office space, transformed it into a fun, vibrant co-working environment with free coffee and beer, then rented it out to individuals and small businesses at a profit.

At least that was the plan.

It’s easy to see why so many investors backed this simple but ambitious start-up. In fact, at its peak, WeWork was valued at $47 billion. However, it recently filed for bankruptcy protection as its stock valuation is a fraction of its 2019 level.

For any entrepreneur starting out, the first part of the story sounds like the dream we all share for our new businesses, but let’s help you avoid the nightmare the company faced in its final chapter. It also contains some lessons for.

How can entrepreneurs avoid the pitfalls of WeWork?

WeWork grew at an amazing rate, but it had some issues that led to its downfall. By looking at some of the issues surrounding WeWork, entrepreneurs can learn a lot about how to manage growth in a more sustainable way.

establish a real point of difference

Despite all the hype about WeWork’s disruptive presence, the bare bones of the business were surprisingly traditional. It was not the tech titan many had appreciated. Instead, it was a commercial property company in a world full of commercial property companies. Sure, it had its own style, but one reason for its decline – even after returning to pre-pandemic capacity levels – was oversupply in the sector.

Don’t just think about how your branding and story differentiates you from your competitors; Also consider how your business model is different. Future investors need to know what it is that makes your company unique, and what makes it the best recipient of their funds.

Provide full transparency on what your business is and does, and why it has a competitive advantage. Many early WeWork supporters were dazzled by the Silicon Valley glitz which distracted them from its less-than-innovative structure.

Consider your risks

No entrepreneur completely avoids taking risks, but it is important to understand what is a manageable amount of liability. To reduce the prices it paid to landlords, WeWork typically signed 15-year leases. Given that the model then was to rent to its tenants on a short-term basis, the company was constantly making efforts to reduce churn without any assurance that it could meet its obligations.

When COVID-19 hit and demand for office space diminished, WeWork could only try to exit the leases or at least negotiate reduced rental terms. With $16 billion in rental liabilities, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission, it’s an important lesson to keep in mind about what level of risk you can reasonably afford.

Be practical and understand what sustainable development looks like

Making the right decisions for your business sometimes means making compromises. It is impractical to try and expand beyond your capacity, so you have to be realistic about your investments.

Part of WeWork’s swagger included snapping up property in the most expensive areas of the world’s most expensive cities. Although it looked impressive in the field and for customers, it was not a sustainable model.

As frustrating as it can be to bide your time, plan smaller and more achievable steps to maintain forward momentum without doing more work than is practical for your growing business.

be ready to pivot

There was no margin for error at WeWork; There was no plan B. This was a company that exploded and expanded when money was cheap and demand was high. However, a pandemic where employees were sent to their homes and forced to maintain a two-meter distance from each other, as well as subsequent inflation and rising interest rates, defeated that model.

The problem was that there was no other direction open to WeWork. It can only proceed that way, struggling to repay its debts.

Agility is important for an entrepreneur as the business landscape is always changing. Consider your options and what happens if borrowing becomes difficult or trends reverse. Do you have the ability to change direction at short notice? If not, consider your plan B and C at the nearest possible time.

What small business owners should suggest is that there should be a balance between rapid growth and expansion and level planning. There needs to be something to lean on when times are tough. Unfortunately, WeWork didn’t have that luxury.

