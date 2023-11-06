What California parks can expect from the merger of two theme park giants

Park visitors ride the Silver Bullet roller coaster on the day it reopens to the full public at Knott’s Berry Farm on Saturday, May 29, 2021, following the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the park’s 100 A view of the entrance. Buena Park, California.

Alan J. via Getty Images Shaben/Los Angeles Times

In a somewhat shocking move for the theme park industry, two regional theme park giants have announced plans to merge. Six Flags and Cedar Fair will soon operate as a $3.5 billion conglomerate under the Six Flags name. The unprecedented portfolio will include 42 theme parks, 15 water parks and nine resorts in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Although this deal has minimal market overlap in other parts of the country, the same is not true in California. Closer to home, on the minds of many theme park fans is how this will impact our own Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm, operated by Cedar Fair. The two SoCal parks in question are less than 60 miles apart, and in the Bay Area, there are similarly distanced competitors: California’s Great America in Santa Clara and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Operating under the Six Flags name, Cedar Fair will own a majority stake and be led by CEO Richard Zimmerman. Changes can be slow, subtle, and even unnoticed by the average guest if individual parks maintain their identities.

“I’m surprised by this news,” industry insider Arthur Levin, who has been covering the theme park industry for decades, tells SFGate. “It has been released before, but I thought it was just a tease and didn’t think it would actually happen. In many ways, this makes sense, especially when you look at the markets in which both companies operate. “It raises antitrust issues, and I’m concerned about the impact of the merger on the industry.”

Their concerns about this potential industry monopoly? Dominating a large portion of the regional theme park industry may reduce the need for competition, which can directly impact the guest experience. This would mean that there would be less need to update and maintain existing attractions and there would be no real pressure to open new attractions.

How this will approach the guest experience is a hot-button topic for many. As part of the merger announcement, the company addressed this by promising an improved operating model. Cedar Fair’s parks have a reputation among fans for being well-run, while Six Flags is said to be seeking something more in terms of guest experience. One thing is for sure, this announcement has caused quite a stir among fans. “Both Cedar Fair and Six Flags are a mixed bag when it comes to how their parks are managed,” Clint Gamache, owner of theme park fan site ThrillGeek, tells SFGate.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

“Overall in the industry, Cedar Fair parks, such as Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm and Carowinds, are known to be better operated than Six Flags parks, so many fans are concerned that the quality of their favorite Cedar Fair park may be declining. ” Roseboom, publisher of Matt Attraction magazine, tells SFGate.

Riders get a glimpse of the Lex Luthor: Drop of Doom media day at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California on July 6, 2012.

Matthew Imaging/WireImage

But perhaps an exciting possibility is the new ability to share intellectual property. Following the merger, more parks will have access to iconic brands like DC Comics, Peanuts, and Looney Tunes. It opens the door to new attractions and experiences that share the stories and characters of these beloved properties.

“I expect improvements to continue to be made at all parks and that the combined strength of both companies will only enhance all of their parks,” says Roseboom. “This will benefit all of their combined parks until they start adding clones of current rides and lands in other parks. I would not like to see the current ride and land just get the name and a makeover.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

With such a large portfolio, the company can take an aggressive approach to reducing it by closing or selling smaller or less profitable parks. Cedar Fair Park Great America has already announced it will close within a decade and a merger like this could accelerate those plans.

“I can’t see a universe where the combined company has 42 parks in its portfolio,” Greg Condon, a Southern California parkgoer and editor-in-chief of Park Journey, tells SFGate. Condon mentioned the possibility of smaller theme park companies, such as Herschend Family Entertainment, which owns Dollywood and Silver Dollar City, moving into a new market.

Good News? There is considerable consensus in the industry that Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain have a good chance of surviving as we know them today. Of the new portfolios, both are the most historic and continue to act as industry leaders in an often cluttered, competitive space.

Condon says, “I don’t think the chain wants to give up the opportunity to have a top two ‘coaster park’ in its lineup.”

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

“For California, I think it will be mostly business as usual,” Levin says. “Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain are both major parks with strong identities, and I suspect they will remain that way.”

Get insider access to all things The Happiest Place on Earth, from historic deep dives to trending park news and beyond. Sign up for our Dispatches from Disneyland newsletter here.

Source: www.sfgate.com