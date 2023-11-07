‘What are you, an idiot?’: Kevin O’Leary says people are wasting 15 to 20% of their income on ‘stupid things’ like coffee and sandwiches – he wants you to do that instead

Popping to your local coffee shop for a little caffeine boost before the start of your work day may feel like an absolutely inevitable step in your morning ritual — but Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says small purchases like this Pushes people into debt.

“Stop buying coffee for $5.50,” O’Leary said in an episode of the Erica Teach Me podcast, hosted by attorney and money influencer Erica Kulberg.

don’t miss

“I can hang out with anyone for a day and tell you they’re wasting 15% of their money – sometimes even 20%. [on] stupid stuff.”

Here are some cold hard truths from the experienced investor when it comes to spending money, and what he says you should do instead.

Small everyday purchases may increase

Inflation is hitting consumers hard and pushing even high-income earners towards a paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle.

Take a look at the cost of food away from home – which has increased 6% from last year, according to the latest consumer price data. In comparison, the cost of food at home has increased by only 2.4%.

“You go to work, you spend $15 on a sandwich. What are you, an idiot?” O’Leary urged people to make their own lunch and bring coffee from home during the podcast.

“You start adding it up every day, it’s a lot of money.”

O’Leary isn’t wrong about people spending more when they go to work. A recent report from video-conferencing company Owl Labs found that employees spend about $31 more each day when they work from the office than from home, and this could become an even more serious problem as more companies Getting rid of your COVID-era remote. Work Policies.

the story continues

O’Leary claims that many Americans – especially those who work in big cities – are earning their first $60,000 in their early careers and wasting about $15,000 per year on unnecessary purchases.

O’Leary’s mom taught her an important lesson

O’Leary credits his mother, Georgette O’Leary, a small business owner, for teaching him how to manage money.

Georgette advised him to never spend more than he earns – and it’s a lesson Mister Wonderful wants to share with Americans too. He advises people to write down their various sources of income and their expenses over a period of 90 days.

He says that people often spend more than their income and they need to get rid of debt. A lot of spending is done on credit cards, which can have interest rates of around 21%. In the second quarter of this year, Americans’ credit card balances reached a record high of $1.03 trillion, according to the latest data from the New York Fed.

“That’s what destroys people,” he warns. “They simply don’t live within their means.”

Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. This way

What should you do instead

O’Leary has some tips for people trying to figure out how to manage their money, which he discusses on Kullberg’s podcast.

Firstly, he advises you to save around 20% of your income and invest it in the market over a 20 to 30 year period so that you get returns of around 6-8% and leave you with a solid nest egg. To get help in retiring.

He claims, “Even if you had the average salary in America – $54,00 – you’d have a half a million bucks in the bank.”

O’Leary also tells people to be intentional with their purchases, explaining that Georgette used to buy only one very nice Chanel jacket a year and that when she died, family members fought over her clothes because they were old. And their value had increased over time.

“Don’t buy crap, just buy good stuff, and buy it less,” he advises. Try to avoid buying a lot of cheap, fast fashion and opt for more durable, long-lasting items that will be better for the environment and your wallet.

And don’t forget to reward yourself. O’Leary says you should never go into debt for something you can’t afford, but if you do have money, feel free to consider it as a reminder to yourself that you’re doing well and Achieving your financial goals.

Finally, O’Leary says if you want to make more money and you have a good skill set, consider starting your own thing outside of your main job. He would know – after all, he’s seen plenty of people bring their own business ideas to television shows like Shark Tank and Dragons’ Den.

“I don’t believe in the 9 to 5 job market anymore,” he says. “We have people working for us all over the world, we’re somehow very, very productive and that’s the new economy.”

what to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Source: finance.yahoo.com