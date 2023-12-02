Every week, we simplify the market so you can stay updated about market trends, upcoming dips, top projects, and more!

Recently the Mad Lads craze has taken the NFT sector by storm. From the outside, the collection of 10,000 Solana-based PFPs looks similar to many of the generic Avatar projects that came before it. However, there is one big difference between this new potential blue-chip project and others: executable NFTs.

A mysterious new arrival on the blockchain, executable NFTs – or XNFTs for short – come with the potential to completely reshape the maker-collector ecosystem that Web3 has become accustomed to over the past few years. But how? let’s explore.

Sometimes referred to as the next generation of NFTs, XNFTs are essentially non-fungible tokens embedded with executable programming scripts.

And… What is an executable programming script? Good question. Just as you can click on a “.exe” file on your computer to start a program or application (Ledger Live, Photoshop, Brick Breaker, etc.), xNFTs are equipped with similar functionality that allows them to perform signaling functions. Is . Allows tasks to be performed or set. This essentially makes them apps.

This is the major differentiating factor between NFTs and executable NFTs. Because the latter can run code inside them, unlike a regular NFT which is essentially a stable blockchain token represented by a media file. This means that the utility of xNFTs far exceeds that of regular tokens, as they are widely interactive.

Given how new the technology is, there aren’t many strong use cases for xNFTs at present. However, in the future these could be used as direct portals to play games, listen to music, or even access DeFi protocols. And users do not need to connect their wallet to a third party to access this functionality; It is virtually built directly into xNFTs – similar to the “double-click to play” mentality of common computer operating systems.

However, to access the functionality of xNFT, users will need to use an xNFT wallet. And when it comes to xNFT wallets, the backpack is currently everything.

pic.twitter.com/KlsRgZZ8nN

Created by Solana framework development company Coral, Backpack is an all-in-one wallet app built on the new open, programmable system Web3. Although it is a wallet, it is also the leading xNFT operating system. In short, Backpack is a platform for xNFTS, and xNFT can only achieve operability when used inside the Backpack.

This is a stark contrast to how the NFT ecosystem currently operates. Because, again, a collector needs to connect their wallet to a website to validate and use their NFTs (which can sometimes be a security risk), XNFT holders can mine their NFTs without trusting a third party. may do. Can access token-gated content directly through Backpack – using third-party software as an intermediary.

But wait, there’s more. The entire Backpack system is open source, meaning developers of all creeds and colors are welcome to experiment, collaborate, and innovate with Backpack.

“Imagine if you wanted to create your own token protocol without having to convince everyone else to implement it,” Armani FerranteFounder and CEO of Coral, wrote in a Twitter thread“Like any other application operating system, [Backpack] It has a set of developer frameworks and APIs attached to it, allowing anyone to build their own xNFT apps for any protocol on any blockchain – permissionlessly.’

So, what does all this mean for the NFT ecosystem? For crazy boys? Are they XNFT?

well yes. In addition to being a collection of generative avatars, they are also executable NFTs, meaning they have additional functionality. Although this functionality hasn’t been revealed yet, we can use the cases teased by Ferrante for signs of what’s to come.

“Imagine if you could manage your Mango margin accounts, stake your degods, or view your Magic Eden listings not in a web view but natively in one interface,” Ferrante continued. kept. kept in twitter thread,[Backpack] There is a home for everything. It’s an open, programmable system built for Web3.”

It is clear that interoperability is the ultimate goal of the xNFT ecosystem. This means that Mad Lads will certainly gain functionality that goes beyond simple trade eligibility or allow-list incentives. But the significance of Backpack and XNFT goes far beyond Mad Lads Tokenomics.

That’s because what Coral is building has the potential to change the way both Web3 producers and consumers work. By fostering open-source innovation, streamlining the user experience, encouraging community building, and more, Backpack could usher in a new phase of NFT development, starting with Solana.

