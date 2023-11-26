The $1.77 billion Powerball jackpot finally found a winner recently, when a ticket sold in California had all the numbers. It was the second largest prize ever won in this lottery and the fourth time the grand prize reached ten figures.

What are the winning numbers for Saturday, November 25th?

The winning numbers for the draw for Saturday, November 25, 2023 are 27-33-63-66-68 And 9 Power Ball. Power play is 2x.

What are the winning numbers for Wednesday, November 22nd?

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, November 22, 2023 draw were 20-24-33-39-42 and 21 Power Ball. Power play is 2x.

how to play powerball

Powerball costs $2 per ticket, and is available in every US state except Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. You can also participate in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

To play, you must select five numbers between 1 and 69 and one additional ‘Powerball’ number between 1 and 26. To secure the jackpot, All six numbers you selected Must match those drawn, The top prize increases after each draw until it is won.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their money in 30 installments over 29 years (annuity option), or as a lump sum (cash option). If you opt for advance payment, you will get a lower amount, which is about half of the original jackpot. The winning amount is pre-tax.

Small prizes also available If you guess some, but not all, of the winning numbers correctly.

All Powerball prizes (differences in parentheses)

Number Five + Powerball: Jackpot (1 in 292,201,338)

(1 in 292,201,338) Five numbers: $1 million (1 in 11,688,053.52)

(1 in 11,688,053.52) Four Numbers + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129.18)

(1 in 913,129.18) Four numbers: $100 (1 in 36,525.17)

(1 in 36,525.17) Number Three + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494.11)

(1 in 14,494.11) number three: $7 (1 in 579.76)

(1 in 579.76) Two Numbers + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701.33)

(1 in 701.33) one number + powerball $4 (1 in 91.98)

(1 in 91.98) Powerball: $4 (1 in 38.32)

When are the Powerball draws?

There are three Powerball drawings a week, held at 10:59 pm ET / 7:59 pm PT on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday,

Power Play and Double Play

If players pay an extra $1 for the Power Play, Their winnings will be multiplied by two, three, four, five or ten, depending on the multiplier number drawn from the hat before the draw takes place. Power Play is not applied to the jackpot, and the multiplier is never more than two if you win the second prize of $1 million.

For an extra $1, Players from some regions of the US may also be entered into a second drawKnown as Double Play, which has a maximum jackpot of $10 million.

