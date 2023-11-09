What are the income limits for the premium tax credit?

Managing your financial health right away can seem challenging without the right guidance. The Premium Tax Credit is a refundable tax credit in the United States designed to help eligible individuals and families with low or moderate income purchase health insurance in the Marketplace. Its primary purpose is to offset the cost of health insurance premiums for those who qualify. Here’s what you need to know.

A financial advisor can help you create a financial plan to pay for your medical needs.

How does the premium tax credit work?

The premium tax credit operates on a sliding scale, with the credit amount increasing as income decreases. This is distributed directly to the insurance company, reducing your monthly premium. The credit can be paid either in advance to your insurance company, or claimed when you file your tax return for the year.

Your household income plays an important role, as it must be at least 100% but not more than 400% of the federal poverty line for your family size, although these limits may vary by state. You can verify these specifications on the official IRS website or related government platforms. If your income falls within these limits, you may be eligible for this credit, which will significantly reduce your monthly health insurance premiums. People with incomes above this can qualify for the credit in 2024 if their premiums exceed 8.5% of their household income.

As an example, let’s consider a hypothetical scenario where a family of four with an annual income of $65,000 qualifies for the premium tax credit. The credit could reduce their monthly premiums by up to $333 per month, providing easier access to health care. Actual savings may vary, but this case serves to demonstrate the potential of financial assistance provided by the premium tax credit.

take note: Eligibility limits are based on your modified adjusted gross income, which includes your adjusted gross income plus any tax-exempt interest, tax-exempt Social Security benefits, or certain foreign-earned income. This essentially means that all sources of income are considered when determining eligibility for the credit, not just your salary or wages.

Other qualifications for eligibility and adjustment

In addition to income, you may also not be eligible for other coverage, such as Medicare, Medicaid or affordable employer-sponsored insurance.

The health plan of your choice should also be from the health insurance marketplace.

Any changes such as a new job, birth of a child or other circumstances affecting family size or income should also be updated on the Health Insurance Marketplace to ensure accurate calculations.

Your tax filing status affects your premium tax credit amount. For example, if you’re married but filing separately, you generally can’t claim the premium tax credit unless you meet specific exceptions, including through a financial advisor. Can guide.

Finally, you should keep in mind that if your income increases during the year, you may have to repay some or all of the premium tax credit when you file your tax return. Such situations can lead to unexpected tax bills, which emphasizes the importance of accurately estimating your income when applying for the credit.

ground level

Tips for Tax Planning

A financial advisor with experience helping clients with their tax planning can be invaluable in helping you avoid some tax liabilities and set up your finances for long-term success. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be difficult. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with three verified financial advisors serving your area, and you can have a free introductory call with one of their advisors to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to estimate your potential tax liability for a given year, consider using a tax calculator to help you do so.

Photo credits: ©iStock.com/brizmaker, ©iStock.com/fizkes, ©iStock.com/It’s better to do what you love every day

Source