What are the implications as the Bank of England halts rate hikes?

With UK interest rates seemingly at their peak, home owners and buyers may be feeling like celebrating, while savers may be shaking their heads.

The Bank of England’s decision to keep rates at 5.25% for a second time comes after 14 increases. So what does this mean for consumers? Are we likely to see more affordable mortgage deals? And can we no longer expect bumper savings rates from banks?

What just happened?

It was widely anticipated that rates would be left unchanged at 5.25% – their highest level for 15 years.

Over the past two years, mortgage borrowers have seen the cost of home loans rise. Also, after years of recession, savers are finally starting to enjoy some decent returns. Many accounts are currently offering more than 6% interest, especially some accounts offered by so-called challenger banks.

But the Bank of England wanted to make it clear that reducing rates is not on the agenda right now. Governor Andrew Bailey said last week: “It is too early to think about a rate cut.”

Damien Fahy on the website Money to the Masses says that if we are at peak rates, the important thing now is how long we stay there. “The concern is that most consumers believe rates are going to be cut, but they’re probably getting ahead of themselves,” he says.

Are there any good savings rates?

After the peak of the summer, there has been a definite slowdown, with only a few providers offering fixed rate savings bonds paying more than 6%.

But that doesn’t mean there are no opportunities, says Sarah Coles at investment platform Hargreaves Lansdowne. “We may have passed the tipping point, some of the best fixed rates are slowly disappearing. However, there are still good rates around that we would have given our left hand for a year ago.

“So even if you have savings you won’t need in the next year or so, it’s still worth taking advantage of it while you can,” she adds.

Fahey says people should move now to secure the best rates, as banks won’t hesitate to pass on any reductions (even though many are hesitant when it comes to increases).

However, Rachel Springall at financial information site MoneyFacts says challenger banks can continue to offer good deals because they have funding targets and are not co-ordinated with the Bank of England.

When comparing rates, it’s always wise to consider more unfamiliar brands, assuming they have the same deposit protections as a big high street bank, she adds.

Savers looking for a good deal may find some value in notice accounts – once they can plan how they want to withdraw their money – that limit the number of withdrawals in a year. For example, Monument Bank raised the rate on its 35-day notice account to 5.22%.

But consumers need to be able to move forward quickly. “Whatever deal is suitable, they should be clear from the start about the terms and eligibility set by the account, and be prompt in applying for the deal while keeping an eye out for the best rates,” says Springall.

What about mortgage rates?

The cost of new fixed rates – the majority of UK mortgage borrowers are on this type of deal – has been falling for some time. Data from property website Rightmove on Thursday showed the average new five-year fixed-rate deal was 5.36%, down from 5.97% a year earlier. The two-year average fixed rate is 5.81%, down from 6.22% a year ago.

David Hollingsworth of broker firm L&C Mortgage says borrowers can now look forward with slightly more confidence, but he added that we will not see a return to the lowest level deals of recent days.

“Mortgage borrowers should not fall into the trap of being put off purchasing in hopes of a dramatic reduction in rates, especially due to the difference between standard variable rates [SVRs] And the best rates have only increased,” he says. “Getting a rate well before your current deal expires still leaves flexibility to review it if they continue their downward trajectory.

“In the meantime, having rates ready for a smooth switch will avoid getting hit by high SVRs, which could prove costly even in the short term.”

Fahey says borrowers should be aware of lenders trying to attract them with low interest rates but trying to attract them with “eye-wateringly excessive” product/lender fees. Have been. “Consider the full cost of the mortgage and, if rates remain high for a long time, we may see more deals like this.”

And pension?

If volatility ends as a result of the decision to put interest rates on hold, pensions – which depend on market stability – could benefit, according to Becky O’Connor of PensionBee, a company that helps people withdraw old pensions. A new plan helps to combine plans.

She says, “For those in or near retirement who have found managing their retirement and withdrawal plans stressful due to market fluctuations, this potential change in monetary policy direction may provide some relief.” Could.”

“For those who have money tied up in savings, it will be important to chase down good rates, as high-paying accounts may not hang around for long.”

However, the good returns provided by annuities, which typically pay a fixed income to a pensioner for life, may be limited.

For years, the rates on annuities have been ridiculous, causing them to be dismissed as an option for many people in or nearing retirement. But with higher rates also come better offers.

Chris Flowers, of wealth management company Quilter, says: “For retirees who want to buy an annuity, because interest rates are going down, it may mean that income levels may also go down.”

