What are ordinary people thinking about Bitcoin? Bloomberg investigates

Despite Bitcoin (BTC)’s stellar performance this year, its role in an average investor’s portfolio is still questionable, according to Bloomberg.

In an opinion piece published for the outlet on Friday, financial analyst and crypto advisory expert Aaron Brown said the asset’s questionable correlation with traditional asset classes makes it out of place when purchased with stocks, currencies or gold.

Is Bitcoin Volatility a Good Thing?

BTC is up 160% since the beginning of the year, recovering from losses suffered last year along with almost all other assets during historically aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

According to Brown, this is mostly standard behavior for BTC, which has taken an average of nine months and twenty-one days to double in value since 2014. However, its volatility since March has been unnaturally low, despite abundant industry scandals and hacks. , and aggressive regulatory pressure.

“Bitcoin has enough appreciation potential to attract investors, and its volatility no longer seems a disqualification,” Brown said. Still, its unpredictable behavior around fundamental market events makes it a scary prospect for those who can’t or won’t react to regular price changes.

The current skepticism of average investors is confirmed by on-chain data. At $44,000, there is much less market “frenzy” among investors this year than there was nearly three years ago, according to Glassnode analyst James Check earlier this week.

On Thursday, Bloomberg blockchain analyst Jamie Coutts said Bitcoin’s insufficient supply levels suggest a “very high base level of confidence” among investors.

Bitcoin’s value proposition

Even in terms of fundamental value, the analyst feels Bitcoin’s place is questionable: it has failed to gain adoption as a transaction currency compared to fiat or stablecoins, and there is disproportionate demand for tools in the crypto economy to which BTC can access. Provides.

Bitcoin is making progress on the regulatory front, he said, with traditional and regulated financial services such as options, lending and custody now available for the asset. Issues related to tax treatment and legality have mostly been resolved, and approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF by next month seems almost certain.

Finally, Brown said:

“We are close to the time when very traditional investors, who are generally skeptical of crypto, must accept that it is safer to have a small allocation in Bitcoin than to ignore it. Crypto could still go to zero, but there is enough potential that no exposure is an unbalanced portfolio.

source: cryptopotato.com