What are liquid pimple patches?

When Pimple Patch came out from Korea in 2012, there was nothing else like it on the Western market. To pop a pimple at that time, most Americans reached for tubes of salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide, the iconic Mario Badescu drying lotion, or, in the Pinterest era, even toothpaste. Sometimes these solutions worked, and sometimes they were just annoying.

Starface Hydro-Stars® + Big Yellow

Starface Hydro-Stars® + Big Yellow

Instead of attacking a blemish with active substances, hydrocolloid pimple patches are meant to leave the pimple alone in an optimal environment. Used in hospitals since the 1980s, hydrocolloid bandages physically protect the skin from infection, absorb any drainage, and retain moisture for more effective healing. Oh, and they’re waterproof.

With the introduction of acne patches in shapes like stars, hearts, and rhinestones—meant to show off, not hide—there has been greater acceptance of acne. But the latest innovation in pimple patches is evolving into a new gel that’s seamlessly bridging the gap between skin care and makeup: Topicals Seal Active Scar Primer, from Kiehl’s, actually tackles acne with salicylic acid. The Clearing Pimple Patch, Fenty Skin Blemish Defeter BHA Spot-Targeting Gel, and Violet_FR Invisible Bandage all recently launched within the same three months. Here, we tell you everything you need to know about these new liquid pimple patches.

What is liquid pimple patch?

The liquid pimple patch, despite its name, is not a liquefied version of a hydrocolloid bandage. Cosmetic chemist Michelle Wong says it would be difficult for a liquid to replicate the absorbent properties of multiple layers of hydrocolloid bandage.

Instead, liquid pimple patches are a gel made of gums and polymers. As they dry after application, a seal is formed—and voila! An obstacle is created.

An important difference between pimple patches and liquid formulas is that the latter may provide active skin care ingredients. “I think it provides anonymity to those who still need it, as well as protection and healing space,” says esthetician and makeup artist Dihan FC.

Liquid pimple patches are best used on budding pimples (ie, not on whiteheads or pimples). When things come to the surface, hydrocolloid patches are the best way to remove them, Kim says. And while you can wear makeup over traditional patches, the new liquid versions are actually designed to be invisible under foundation or concealer.

“You can apply liquid patches and apply makeup on top, but you don’t want to suffocate acne with too much makeup. You’re actually treating it with a skin care product, so the acne will heal faster and you won’t have as bad a scar,” says Kim.

Ahead, our favorite new launches.

Shop Our Favorite New Liquid Pimple Patches

Kiehl’s Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Pimple Patches

Kiehl’s Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Pimple Patches

Kiehl’s Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Pimple Patch with Salicylic Acid is specifically formulated to reduce pimple size, color, and scarring. The formula contains medicinal 2 percent salicylic acid (the highest concentration allowed for over-the-counter products), 4 percent niacinamide, and 0.2 percent licorice root.

,[Kiehl’s] The combination of niacinamide and licorice root extract is also brightening. So this is great, because you’re not only treating the acne, but you’re also preventing hyperpigmentation from acne scars,” says Kim.

The formula uses hydroxyethyl cellulose to create a seal, but cosmetic chemist Javon Ford says he considers this specific Kiehl’s formula to be more like a film than a patch due to its thin and permeable nature. He recommends it if you want a really light finish.

Fenty Blemish Defeater BHA Spot-Targeting Gel

Fenty Blemish Defeater BHA Spot-Targeting Gel

Fenty Skin Blemish Defeater BHA Spot-Targeting Gel is designed to be worn under makeup with its thicker formulation. It’s formulated with BHA (aka salicylic acid) to target pimples (percentage is unknown) along with extracts of willow bark, boldo (wild chili mint), rhubarb, licorice, and ginger. And the star ingredient that gives the liquid patch its seal has other, more unexpected uses, too.

“Sodium polyalkaline is a polymer that is very good at finding water and absorbing water,” Ford says. “That’s why it’s used in diapers; That’s why it was used to control flow in tampons – it did it very well. And that’s also how Orbeez works.

However, several TikTok reviews of the Fenty Defitor Gel mention peeling as a problem due to the product’s formulation—not a surprise for Ford. He says, when the polymer dries, what’s left is a flexible film that protects against pimples. But the solution being water-based makes it difficult to cover later with most skin care products, which are often oil-based. Ford recommends using a water-based primer, like Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer, on slightly damp skin before applying the gel, to give the solution something to grip onto and reduce the risk of flaking.

“To achieve the best results, it is important to allow the product to dry completely before applying any makeup or any additional skin care products,” says Janelle Hailey, vice president of global marketing for Fenty Skin. “We recommend using the applicator to smooth and even out the product directly before applying dry-down and makeup. Only a thin layer is needed to get the job done!”

violet_fr invisible bandage

violet_fr invisible bandage

Seven years ago, makeup artist Violette Serrat got laser treatment before a major event. In incidents like the one with Samantha Jones, the treatment caused minor burns to Seurat’s face. To hide the burn wounds, she applied foundation, which worsened the burning. “At the time, there was nothing on the market that offered me an immediate solution,” she says. “I began to dream of a product that could help heal and reduce skin lesions and blemishes. “Will help, act like a protective barrier and make the skin prime for makeup.”

Serrat and lead chemist Luc Jugla spent four years perfecting the Violet_FR Invisible Bandage. The formula uses acacia gum, xanthan gum, and glycerin (which layer together well, says Ford).

Seurat says the real healing power is in the formula’s CM-glucan granules, which can speed up the skin’s natural healing process. To minimize contamination, the Invisible Bandage Brush Applicator can be removed for wiping or rinsing with water.

Topicals Active Scar Primer

Topicals Active Scar Primer

While other liquid pimple patches tackle raised pimples, Topicals Seal Active Scar Primer helps fill in dimpled acne scars, large pores or textured skin. Medical-grade silicone, scientifically proven to reduce wounds, is the main ingredient here. The primer also tackles texture, with resurfacing ingredients like retinol, papain and biomimetic peptides.

“Topicals’ product shares an ingredient list with most makeup printers. It uses a silicone primer to fill in blemishes,” says Ford. “In general, silicones can fill in the skin’s texture, because they are too large to be absorbed by the skin and have a permeable outside of it. Create a seal.” Just note: It’s important to apply sunscreen after applying primer, as ingredients like retinol make skin UV-sensitive.

Should you try liquid pimple patches?

If you pick at your skin, have any emergency breakouts, wear foundation and concealer daily, and already use pimple patches, but want something more invisible – then this product is for you.

Board-certified dermatologist David Kim says, “I think these products can be really helpful for people who have special occasions or important meetings where they have a larger spot that they want to cover. And want to get treatment at the same time.”

However, cosmetic chemists are a bit skeptical when it comes to Ford Liquid Pimple Patch. For them, the standard pimple patch wins every round, especially when it comes to physically protecting pimples from the elements.

While pimple patches are a great way to manage acne, they don’t have to be Acne treatment. The most optimal treatment for acne is usually to visit a dermatologist for a complete skin consultation. However, visiting the doctor multiple times isn’t possible for all of the estimated 50 million Americans affected by acne each year, and this is where over-the-counter products can fill some gaps.

Source: www.harpersbazaar.com