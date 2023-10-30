What are good AI governance practices and AI ethics sources? (#3)

Board of Directors in a meeting getty

There are plenty of strong sources of AI governance, and ethical guidelines, principles or policies. Currently, this is an area full of complexity, redundancies as each country is creating its own AI governance and ethical frameworks to further the needs of its own jurisdiction. Although democratic jurisdictions are communicating in peer governing bodies within the OECD, or the EU, the reality is that international AI legislative frameworks are not yet unified and are a work in progress. However, what is good is that in a democratic country everyone is very much on board with the OECD guidelines introduced in 2016. Now that we are fast approaching 2024, almost a decade has passed and our legislative bodies are still working on it. His administrative position.

Perhaps an AI generative bot could do this job so much faster than all of us humans? Are you surprised?

The information collected below provides a wealth of knowledge on the breadth of perspectives, but also the repetition in key AI ethical constructs that is encouraging but also challenging. There is no doubt that all publicly traded companies will need an AI ethicist familiar with diverse geopolitical AI legislation. It will undoubtedly be an important skill for boards of directors and larger organizations to stay abreast of this rapidly evolving area.

Below are several useful sources to support your learning journey on AI governance and AI ethics.

Carnegie Mellon There is an interesting research paper that discusses international settings and highlights changes affecting governance. This highlights that several codes of conduct or lists of principles already exist for the responsible use of AI. UNESCO and OECD/G20 are the two most widely supported. In recent years, various institutions have been working to put these principles into practice through domain-specific standards. For example, the European Commission released a comprehensive legal framework (the EU AI Act) that aims to ensure safe, transparent, traceable, non-discriminatory and environmentally sound AI systems used by humans. The Beijing Artificial Intelligence Principles were accompanied by new regulations imposed on corporations and applications by the Cybersecurity Administration of China. Various initiatives at the federal and state levels in the United States emphasize the need for a legislative framework. The UN Secretary General also recently proposed a high-level panel to consider IAEA-like oversight of AI.

Policy research focuses on the social implications of AI and responsible AI. Research areas include algorithmic accountability, antitrust concerns, biometrics, worker data rights, large-scale AI models, and privacy. The report “AI Now 2023 Landscape: Confronting Tech Power” provides in-depth information on a number of ethical issues that can be helpful in developing a responsible AI policy. australian government Issued AI Ethics Framework Which guides organizations and governments in responsibly designing, developing and implementing AI.

Issued Which guides organizations and governments in responsibly designing, developing and implementing AI. Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Promotes research on big questions related to the ethics and governance of AI.

Promotes research on big questions related to the ethics and governance of AI. Canadian Ethical AI Framework and Positioning This includes communications on Canada’s AI ethics and guiding principles, as well as the development of the legislation.

This includes communications on Canada’s AI ethics and guiding principles, as well as the development of the legislation. CEN-CENELEC Joint Technical Committee on Artificial Intelligence (JTC 21) There are ongoing EU initiatives for various responsible AI standards. The group plans to create standards for the European market and inform EU law, policies and values.

There are ongoing EU initiatives for various responsible AI standards. The group plans to create standards for the European market and inform EU law, policies and values. The European Commission Proposed what would be the first legal framework for AI, which addresses the risks of AI and aims to provide AI developers, deployers and users with a clear understanding of the requirements for specific uses of AI.

Proposed what would be the first legal framework for AI, which addresses the risks of AI and aims to provide AI developers, deployers and users with a clear understanding of the requirements for specific uses of AI. Montreal AI Ethics Institute A non-profit organization that produces regular “State of AI Ethics Reports” and helps democratize access to AI ethics knowledge.

A non-profit organization that produces regular “State of AI Ethics Reports” and helps democratize access to AI ethics knowledge. OECD AI Ethical Principles AI is one of the first ethical frameworks developed. The OECD has launched empirical and policy activities on AI in support of the policy debate, starting in 2016 with a Technology Foresight Forum on AI and an international conference on AI: Intelligent Machines, Smart Policies. 2017. The organization conducts analytical and measurement work that provides an overview of the AI ​​technological landscape, reflects the economic and social impacts of AI technologies and their applications, identifies key policy considerations, and engages governments at national and international levels and Describes AI initiatives from other stakeholders. level.

AI is one of the first ethical frameworks developed. The OECD has launched empirical and policy activities on AI in support of the policy debate, starting in 2016 with a Technology Foresight Forum on AI and an international conference on AI: Intelligent Machines, Smart Policies. 2017. The organization conducts analytical and measurement work that provides an overview of the AI ​​technological landscape, reflects the economic and social impacts of AI technologies and their applications, identifies key policy considerations, and engages governments at national and international levels and Describes AI initiatives from other stakeholders. level. Singapore Government, which has been leading the way and released a model AI governance framework to provide actionable guidance to the private sector on how to address ethical and governance issues in AI deployment.

which has been leading the way and released a model AI governance framework to provide actionable guidance to the private sector on how to address ethical and governance issues in AI deployment. Institute of Technology, Ethics and Culture (ITEC) Handbook is a collaborative effort between Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics and the Vatican to develop a practical, incremental roadmap for technology ethics. The handbook includes a five-stage maturity model, with specific measurable steps that enterprises can take at each level of maturity. It also promotes an operational approach to enforcing ethics as an ongoing practice, similar to DevSecOps for ethics.

is a collaborative effort between Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics and the Vatican to develop a practical, incremental roadmap for technology ethics. The handbook includes a five-stage maturity model, with specific measurable steps that enterprises can take at each level of maturity. It also promotes an operational approach to enforcing ethics as an ongoing practice, similar to DevSecOps for ethics. iso /IEC 23894:2023 IT-AI-Guidance on Risk Management The standard outlines how an organization can manage risks specifically related to AI. This can help standardize the technical language characterizing the underlying principles and how these principles apply to the development, provision, or offering of AI systems.

The standard outlines how an organization can manage risks specifically related to AI. This can help standardize the technical language characterizing the underlying principles and how these principles apply to the development, provision, or offering of AI systems. NIST AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF 1.0) Guides government agencies and the private sector on managing new AI risks and promoting responsible AI. Abhishek Gupta, founder and principal researcher at the Montreal AI Ethics Institute, pointed to the depth of the NIST framework, particularly its specificity in implementing controls and policies to better govern AI systems in different organizational contexts.

Guides government agencies and the private sector on managing new AI risks and promoting responsible AI. Abhishek Gupta, founder and principal researcher at the Montreal AI Ethics Institute, pointed to the depth of the NIST framework, particularly its specificity in implementing controls and policies to better govern AI systems in different organizational contexts. nvidia/nemo railing Provides a flexible interface for defining specific behavioral rails that bots need to follow. It supports the Colang modeling language. A chief data scientist said his company uses an open source toolkit to prevent the support chatbot on a lawyer’s website from giving answers that could be construed as legal advice.

Provides a flexible interface for defining specific behavioral rails that bots need to follow. It supports the Colang modeling language. A chief data scientist said his company uses an open source toolkit to prevent the support chatbot on a lawyer’s website from giving answers that could be construed as legal advice. Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) Provides ongoing research and guidance on best practices for human-centered AI. An early initiative in collaboration with Stanford Medicine is Responsible AI for Safe and Equitable Health, which addresses ethical and security issues surrounding AI in health and medicine.

Provides ongoing research and guidance on best practices for human-centered AI. An early initiative in collaboration with Stanford Medicine is Responsible AI for Safe and Equitable Health, which addresses ethical and security issues surrounding AI in health and medicine. UK AI Ethical Framework AI for decision making. According to a recent EU survey and a British Computer Society survey in the UK, there is a clear distrust in the regulation of advanced technology. A review by the Committee on Standards in Public Life found that the government should provide clearer guidance on using artificial intelligence ethically in the public sector. Therefore, this framework is leading to a UK AI ethical governance approach.

AI for decision making. According to a recent EU survey and a British Computer Society survey in the UK, there is a clear distrust in the regulation of advanced technology. A review by the Committee on Standards in Public Life found that the government should provide clearer guidance on using artificial intelligence ethically in the public sector. Therefore, this framework is leading to a UK AI ethical governance approach. University of Turku (Finland) In coordination with a team of academic and industry partners, formed a consortium and created Artificial Intelligence Governance and Auditing (AIGA) Framework , Which reflects a detailed and comprehensive AI governance life cycle that supports the responsible use of AI.

In coordination with a team of academic and industry partners, formed a consortium and created Which reflects a detailed and comprehensive AI governance life cycle that supports the responsible use of AI. USA Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights A guide to a society that protects all people from these threats – and uses technologies in ways that reinforce our highest values.

A guide to a society that protects all people from these threats – and uses technologies in ways that reinforce our highest values. “Towards unified objectives for self-reflective AI” there is one paper by Matthias Sammwald, Robert Prass, and Constantin Hebenstreit, which takes a Socratic approach to identifying underlying assumptions, contradictions, and errors through dialogue and inquiry regarding truthfulness, transparency, robustness, and alignment of ethical principles.

there is one by Matthias Sammwald, Robert Prass, and Constantin Hebenstreit, which takes a Socratic approach to identifying underlying assumptions, contradictions, and errors through dialogue and inquiry regarding truthfulness, transparency, robustness, and alignment of ethical principles. Vector Research Institute – 6 AI Ethical Principles (Toronto, Canada), an article I wrote earlier this year.

– 6 AI Ethical Principles (Toronto, Canada), an article I wrote earlier this year. Wharton AI Risk and Governance Framework This includes a good paper highlighting the governance risks of AI.

This includes a good paper highlighting the governance risks of AI. World Economic Forum’s “Presidio Recommendations on Responsible Generator AI” The white paper contains 30 “action-oriented” recommendations to “overcome AI complexities and ethically harness its potential”. It includes sections on responsible development and release of generic AI, open innovation and international cooperation, and social progress.

No doubt I have missed many other countries and notable research sources. Here’s another useful list I found. I will summarize the most important principles from these research sources and formulate some helpful board director or C level questions you can ask to ensure that your organization governs AI with responsible and trustworthy AI practices. Ready for.

Stay tuned, because I expect it’s going to take me a while to get it good.

In the meantime, you need to know that on top of this information there are many emerging AI law frameworks that are being legislated in all jurisdictions and politicians, governments and society are concerned about the flood of AI innovation and the potential risks to jobs and society . Largely without adequate guard rails in place. It is clear that third party AI audits will soon be implemented for all high-risk applications – which is a boon for auditing firms.

Since I’m teaching AI ethics and law and am a board advisor to a few international organizations pursuing education or market research on AI, I love when my readers share their AI strategy and governance systems as they move forward with greater AI risk. Want to talk about your challenges in scaling up. Ready.

You can also view our company's AI Ethics Policy here as every company requires it. Just make sure your own attorney reviews it.

Research Source:

Lawton, George. Resources to help understand ethical AI governance, August, 2023.