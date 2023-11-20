What are crypto VCs investing in? Binance Research

The downtrend in 2023 has failed to stop the steady pace of deals and investments in the digital market sector. The latest report from Binance Research revealed that a large portion of this continued growth has come from gaming and infrastructure projects.

While traditional VC share has increased by 45% since the beginning of the year, the report found that the gap between traditional and Web3 investors has gradually narrowed.

Investors are attracted to the gaming industry

During the bullish market conditions in 2021 and early 2022, total funding increased steadily. Funding peaked in April 2022, totaling $6.8 billion, representing a substantial increase of 361.8% from January 2021.

However, following the FTX transition, funding dropped significantly between Q2 and Q3 2022, with only $2.4 billion of total capital invested in Q3. According to analysis by Binance Research, funding levels have stabilized.

Additionally, the number of deal funds increased in January and February 2023, driven primarily by growth in the infrastructure and gaming sectors.

In the last four quarters, the gaming category garnered the most funding with 87 deals. Although it boasts the highest cumulative funding, gaming recorded the smallest average investment per deal, at $7.42 million.

This shows that investors understand the potential in the gaming industry. However, investment amounts remain “conservative” given the early stages of development in Web3 gaming.

“Continued investment from venture capitalists in the gaming industry indicates a strong forecast for its expansion, as well as increased funding for AI and data in recent quarters. “Q3’23 saw a shift towards four main areas of interest, including DEXs.”

Coinbase Ventures on board as non-lead investor

Binance Research findings show that major VC firms such as Pantera Capital, Dragonfly, Coinbase Ventures, A16Z, and Polychain Capital frequently engage in co-investments. Notably, Polychain Capital and Coinbase Ventures stand out with the highest number of combined investments, totaling 40. This can be partly attributed to the fact that Polychain’s founder, Olaf Carlson-Wee, was the first employee and former head of Coinbase. risk.

Despite a quarterly decline in the number of unique investors, the decline slowed to 5.9% last quarter. Coinbase Ventures has consistently led the way in deals over the past four quarters, allocating 33.3% to DeFi and 39.2% to infrastructure. DWF Labs, a relatively new company, began its investment activities in October 2022.

Coinbase Ventures, with 49 non-core investments, pursues a strategy of diversifying its portfolio by making smaller investments in a broader range of projects. This is in contrast to other investors, such as a16z, who prefer larger lead investments in more select projects.

source: cryptopotato.com