What are Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Boxing Day and Cyber ​​Monday sales?

The holiday shopping season is here! Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber ​​Monday, and Boxing Day are great opportunities for people around the world to purchase deeply discounted gaming gear and video games. Here’s a breakdown of what these three terms really mean and which sales offer the better deals?

black Friday

Black Friday is a colloquial term for the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States (US). It has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year in America. This year it is on 24th November.

Where did “Black Friday” come from? According to Britannica, in the early 1960s, police officers in Philadelphia began using the phrase “Black Friday” to describe the chaos that occurs when large numbers of suburban tourists arrive to begin their holiday shopping. Came to the city. “Within a few years, the term Black Friday had taken root in Philadelphia. The city’s merchants attempted to give the day a cute face by calling it “Big Friday,” the report said.

Also read: Black Friday Sale 2023: From Vijay Sales to Croma, the best deals and offers from Indian retailers

On this day, retailers offer big discounts to attract customers and encourage early holiday shopping. This has been done with the aim of boosting overall sales. The day also provides an opportunity for retailers to clear old or excess inventory by offering discounts and make space for new merchandise, reports NDTV.

small business saturday

Saturday, November 25, 2023 is “Small Business Saturday”. It is a day to celebrate and support small businesses.

Established by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season. It has been officially cosponsored by the Small Business Administration (SBA) since 2011.

“Historically, according to the 2022 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey commissioned by American Express, spending among U.S. consumers shopping at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday is estimated to be up to $17.9 billion,” the SBA said. Has arrived.”

Small Business Saturday, which encourages shoppers to visit local retailers, and Cyber ​​Monday, which promotes online shopping. Giving Tuesday has also emerged to encourage charitable donations. With so many retailers participating, Black Friday has become a highly competitive market where stores aim to outdo each other with better deals.

cyber monday sale

Cyber ​​Monday is a shopping holiday that falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it is on 27th November. Cyber ​​Monday previously focused heavily on technology and electronics. However, it now includes discounts on the same types of items that were on sale for Black Friday, CBS News reports.

boxing day sales

Boxing Day has nothing to do with sports. It is actually celebrated a day after Christmas. It is a holiday that originally began as a gift-giving holiday for the underprivileged in many parts of the world. It is currently celebrated as a shopping holiday.

According to Money Control report, Boxing Day is usually celebrated on December 26, but if it falls on a Saturday, the day is moved to Monday to continue the celebrations after Christmas. If December 26 is a Sunday, the Boxing Day holiday always falls on December 28 because Monday, December 27, becomes the replacement Christmas holiday.

Also read: What is Boxing Day and how did it get its name?

The day is also marked as a bank holiday or public holiday in many countries, with stores offering Boxing Day sales that are often compared to the United States’ Black Friday sales.

Black Friday vs. Boxing Day: Which is the better deal?

cbs news The deals on Black Friday – especially those limited-time deals that happen early in the morning on Friday – are better than the deals you’ll find on Cyber ​​Monday. It says that in many cases, Cyber ​​Monday pricing is similar to Black Friday pricing.

Meanwhile, a report quoted James Smerdon, a consultant and strategic planner at Colliers, who has been consulting on retail trends for 20 years, as saying, “The deals on Black Friday were almost the same as those on Boxing Day. “

“There are slightly better deals on Boxing Day, but most people want to make these purchases for Christmas,” the report said, “so waiting for a better deal is not always practical.”

Milestone alert!Livemint tops charts as fastest growing news website in the world Click here to find out more.

Source: www.livemint.com