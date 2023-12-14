What an interest rate cut in 2024 could mean for you

The Federal Reserve continued to hold off on raising interest rates on Wednesday.

It also forecast three interest rate cuts in 2024.

This could mean the cost of borrowing money is cheaper – from credit cards to mortgages to business loans.

The country’s central bank projected some financial relief for Americans in 2024.

On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee announced it would once again keep interest rates on hold in its final major decision of the year. It comes after more data showed rising inflation – the consumer price index, which measures inflation, rose 3.1% year-on-year, down from October’s 3.2%.

Along with the FOMC’s announcement, the committee also released a summary of its economic projections, which outlines the Fed’s economic outlook based on current data. The committee forecasts three interest rate cuts in the coming year, with more cuts expected in 2025 and 2026.

However, those cuts are not guaranteed, and the central bank is still hoping to keep inflation under control. “We still have a way to go. No one is declaring victory, it would be premature, and we cannot be guaranteed this progress. So we are proceeding cautiously in assessing this “Whether we need to do more or not,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said during a Wednesday press conference.

Cheap Mortgage and Credit Card Payments

While Powell said estimates of interest rate cuts are subject to change, he said the economy is moving in the right direction. If this happens, it will become cheaper for Americans to borrow money And impacts their financial life in many ways:

Credit cards with variable interest rates will translate to lower monthly payments for the credit-card holder. The average rate is currently 27.82%.

The same idea generally applies to mortgages – while the reduction will not affect the existing Fixed rate mortgage, adjustable rate mortgage will reduce payments. This will make the new fixed-rate mortgage more affordable for those looking to buy a home in 2024 and beyond. The average rate is currently around 7%.

Promote businesses and shares

The cuts will also make it easier for businesses to get loans, which will be important for many business owners who have been struggling due to high inflation and interest rates rising over the past year. Also, the cuts may cause businesses to increase spending and investment, resulting in higher stock prices.

In fact, even the hint of a possible rate cut next year unsettled Wall Street. Stocks surged after the Fed’s announcement Wednesday afternoon, and the Dow Jones industrial average closed at an all-time high.

The potential deduction could also help business owners expand. According to The Wall Street Journal’s October survey of more than 450 small business owners, more than half of them reported that high interest rates were hurting their operations, so a rate cut in 2024 would provide them financial relief.

It is too early to say when the rates will be cut

It is unclear when the Fed will decide to cut interest rates next year. Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, said in a statement that “Nothing in the economy seems to rush the Fed to cut interest rates in 2024. In a soft-landing scenario, the Fed would only have to cut rates.” Needed.” “The response to a further reduction in inflation pressures is sufficient to maintain policy tightening without loosening.”

Powell also stressed that it is too early to be completely confident about where the economy is headed: “It is certainly possible that the economy will behave in unpredictable ways. In the post-pandemic period it has repeatedly- Have done this many times.”

