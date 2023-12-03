(ES Composite)

The week started with Rishi Sunak’s diplomatic row with Greece over the Elgin Marbles. The prime minister canceled a meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the last minute on Monday because the Greek prime minister wanted to talk about the return of ancient statues displayed in the British Museum.

It prompted Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer to accuse Mr Sunak of “losing his marbles” in a mocking PMQs speech about his handling of the fallout.

And King Charles wore a tie emblazoned with the Greek flag to the COP28 climate conference, leading to speculation he was sending a coded message to the Prime Minister about the row. Buckingham Palace suggested it was a random choice.

The ancient statues have been in the museum’s collection since 1832. Greece says they were stolen by Lord Elgin and taken to Britain.

But there are laws that prevent their removal and the British Museum has always argued that it is the best place to care for historical artefacts.

However revelations earlier this year that nearly 2,000 pieces from its collection had gone missing reignited the debate over whether it is really the safest place for treasures received from countries around the world.

But it was another theft, or loss, that was being talked about in London this week – Susan Hall’s Oyster card.

Tory mayoral candidate’s deep pockets

On Monday afternoon, a candidate for Conservative mayor of London was pickpocketed on the Tube. Or was she?

Susan Hall claimed that this incident showed that crime was rife on the London Underground.

But an interview on LBC on Tuesday left many listeners thinking she may have lost her Oyster card.

Ms Hall revealed that just hours after reporting the theft a man had returned her wallet, which also contained her cards and £40 in cash.

As Tory MP Paul Scully said, it actually seems “a good news” for a Londoner to do “his civic duty” and return “a dropped wallet”.

Ms Hall claimed that the fact that her coat pockets were “very, very deep” meant she could not have simply slipped in, to which a Labor staffer quipped: “’Londoners have to pay for their policies. That would require deeper pockets than Susan.”

By Thursday, the Standard had located the man who returned Ms Hall’s wallet after finding it wedged between two seats on a Jubilee Line train. Retired businessman Aziz Andani said it appeared it had been demolished.

The costs of the Grenfell tragedy continue

The government published a £21.3 million contract for a company to provide security and maintenance for Grenfell Tower for three years.

Westminster took ownership of the site from Kensington and Chelsea Council in July 2019 until its long-term future could be determined by the community.

Meanwhile, the findings of the investigation into the causes of the disaster have been delayed again and will not be published before April.

That means the families and loved ones of the 72 people who died will have to wait up to seven years to find out the official causes of the devastating inferno.

Potential criminal prosecutions for murder, fraud and health and safety offenses will also be delayed.

The impact of the fire has spread far beyond North Kensington, where the 24-storey tower is still under threat in London’s wealthiest borough.

Hundreds of thousands of leaseholders have been left stranded in unsold flats, or hit with devastating bills to make their homes safe, after fires exposed building safety risks.

The bill to fix flammable cladding used on tall buildings across the UK is estimated to reach £15 billion.

