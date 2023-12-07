What a Sony acquisition of Bungie and 'Destiny 2' could look like

destiny 2 bungee

While Bungie’s recent struggles are well known, resulting in over a hundred layoffs at the end of October, the more time passes, the more grim the picture of what’s going on inside the Destiny 2 developer becomes.

This culminated in a report by IGN’s Rebekah Valentine, which revealed that, in addition to other major issues like “soul-crushing” morale problems, there is actually something even more intense potentially on the horizon. While Sony purchased Bungie for $3.6 billion in 2022, the company has since remained an independent subsidiary. However, if Bungie fails to meet certain financial goals, Sony has the power to step in, dissolve the current board, and take direct control of the company itself, resulting in… well, what if would like In that result?

Beyond the idea that this wild Bungie could have ended up in this situation as well, I wanted to talk through some scenarios of what it could mean if this trigger was actually pulled, and Sony did absolutely nothing for Bungie. Occupied. This isn’t any insider knowledge, just my own analysis, but I can look at it three ways.

destiny 2 bungee

Best case scenario – better leadership, stronger play

At this point I don’t think anyone is disputing that Bungie leadership is the main culprit for most of the things currently happening with Bungie. Well, Bungie leadership may dispute this, but it is the view of players, many developers, and apparently Sony that they will disband the current board.

The idea here is that the company and its games can be need, If Sony removed the problematic leadership, they could elevate people within the company who could make better decisions, utilize some of their talented in-house people, or bring in other people with live service/AAA experience. Could have hired.

In this case, Sony is looking to absorb some short-term losses (spending declines over the six-month season, following the Final Shape falloff) in order to get back on track with a new leadership team to lead Destiny 2 into its next era. Can agree to. Bungie continued to develop and release other IPs such as Marathon. If the idea is that leadership is the main problem, then putting leadership in Sony’s hands could lead to some real improvements and positive changes for players and the remaining staff. However…

destiny 2 bungee

Medium Case Scenario – Scale Reduction

While poor leadership decisions are actually a big part of what went wrong here, there’s also the somewhat unavoidable fact that a game like Destiny 2 is very expensive to make. It’s incredibly difficult and expensive to deliver this much seasonal content on a regular basis on this scale, in addition to massive expansions every year, and the game doesn’t have a great revenue mechanism to support it. Destiny is now highly monetized to the extent that it has locked in players, but not monetized to the extent that it can be supported like Genshin Impact, based on its gacha gambling model or WoW subscriptions ( Which players would never want).

In this scenario, I would expect cuts both in terms of Destiny and literal cuts at Bungie. Unfortunately, more layoffs. The idea may be that Destiny can’t continue at this pace without a huge surge in revenue or players, which doesn’t seem to be coming. Even if The Final Shape sells well, we’re entering a whole new era of Destiny after that. But at this speed? On this scale? It may be difficult to convince Sony of this, and they may reduce the scope of the game and thus, reduce or reorganize the teams working on it.

This could mean smaller, less frequent content drops, or a literal maintenance mode, perhaps with a plan to bring the IP back in a big way later. And in the interim, Bungie continues to push to realize Sony’s other live service ambitions with new games like Marathon, which both Sony and Bungie are expecting to be a hit, and plans for it remain intact.

destiny 2 bungee

Worst Case Scenario – The End of Bungie

If this first scenario proposed here is somewhat rosy, it is the bleak end of the spectrum. In this, Sony doesn’t just change the board, they lose confidence in Bungie projects from Destiny to Marathon and think they will spend more money than they bring in for a very long time.

Here, it would realize some real internal fears that Bungie would essentially become a support studio for other high profile Sony developers, resulting in it being cut into pieces and possibly significant layoffs. It could be Bungie developing other live service games that aren’t their own IP as part of Sony’s bigger plan, or it could be Bungie devs shutting down the live service altogether and making the next God of War or Naughty Dog game, or Whatever it takes, we’re going to work on it. But Bungie will almost cease to exist.

For what it’s worth, I don’t find the last scenario likely. Bungie is known as a developer for being broke and it would make Sony look like idiots for their purchase of a game that is not even two years old. If Sony has a multiplayer offering then Marathon is very promising Any The ambition to make a mark in that field. And Destiny, despite its issues, is a very strong IP to absolutely nail down, a series that has lasted a decade and garnered a fanbase of millions, including hundreds of thousands of enthusiastic players to this day. You don’t erase it from existence after revenue declines.

My guess would be somewhere between the first two. I don’t think changing Bungie leadership is magic, although it might help, and there are real questions about the sustainability of Destiny with current content spending under its current revenue model. And if you can’t squeeze more revenue out of it, which I don’t think you can at this point, what to do? Possibly refocus or narrow the scope. But whatever the case, I’d like to see options that don’t result in further layoffs, and anything that can help improve the dismal morale there. We don’t know how long Bungie’s ticking clock will keep ticking here, but my guess is it could end around The Final Shape, and then we’ll find out where things go from there.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,