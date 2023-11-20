What 600 startup applications in 2024 reveal about blockchain and AI

This is an opinion post written for CryptoPotato by Ken Timsitt, head of Cronos Labs.

2023 is the year of artificial intelligence, and there’s no better time than now to dive deeper into the different types and use cases of AI – especially for startups and projects working at the intersection of AI and blockchain.

To carry the momentum to 2024, Web3 startups must have a better understanding of what to focus on when developing projects at the intersection of blockchain and AI. The Kronos Accelerator program has evaluated over 600 Web3 startup applications, allowing us to gain an accurate understanding of the current blockchain and AI landscape.

Coming from all over the world, the reviewed teams were working on developing projects related to GameFi, NFT, DeFi, data and infrastructure. Derived from those 600 applications, here are four main focus areas for projects in blockchain and AI.

team productivity

ChatGPT and MidJourney proved how generative AI can improve the productivity of creative designers, coders, customer support specialists, and other content creators. While this may not seem specific to the blockchain industry, a review of the applications from the newly formed Web3 teams revealed that this is the area where AI will create the most value for the blockchain industry.

Increasing the productivity of teams working on blockchain protocols is a critical imperative as these protocols have to contend with local regulations, labor-intensive compliance, and multi-language localization. The best path forward for blockchain protocols is to increase team productivity by using AI tools in every department – ​​such as software development, marketing, risk management, product design, and customer service.

For example, we’ve seen SaaS projects like Notifly, which use AI to create a digest of what’s going on in the Discord server and community of other start-ups in the Twitter space, two platforms widely used for user engagement. Are used by Web3 projects for. In software development,

user experience

Blockchain protocols can work wonders on the backend, but it will mean nothing if they fail to provide an intuitive user experience with clean screens and simple interfaces because no one apart from a crypto-loving minority will use them.

An ideal Web3 user experience should use AI to guide users as they navigate through product functions, interfaces, and information. AI can play the role of an interactive FAQ, interacting with users and presenting what they need with attractive visuals. Companies and startups like Crypto.com (any chatbot) and Dune Analytics (natural language queries) have already started working on this dimension.

2024 should bring to reality the next wave of “Siri for Web3,” where users are asking questions and entering inputs instead of being confused by complex interfaces.

Genesis and digital identity

For years, Web3 technology has promised to equip users with decentralized (or self-sovereign) identities. Decentralized identity protocols enable us to store claims such as “I am human” and “I am over 18,” and selectively share these claims with apps that require some proof of identity. Is required.

It’s possible that the rise of AI will eventually create use cases for decentralized identity, for example, detecting which users are human and tracking the provenance and copyright status of training data used by AI models. Is.

However, decentralized identity protocols face a “chicken and egg” problem with respect to adoption: there are too many standards competing, and none have a critical mass of users to be useful yet. The technology is ready, but the world needs entrepreneurs with lasting answers to market and user adoption issues.

Empowering the AI ​​Economy

AI has created a vast ecosystem of user and developer tools, from model builders like OpenAI and MidJourney to training data providers like Scale AI. This year, blockchain-based products have really joined the fray.

Some of them promise cheaper access to computing resources by taking advantage of peer-to-peer rental of unused hardware, noting that the cost of training AI models can range from seven figures to more than $200 million.

Other start-ups, such as Modulus Labs and Risk Zero, are focused on providing better access to AI models, either by offering censorship resistance or by developing ways to authenticate which particular models are being used by decentralized applications. .

Finally, some startups like Fetch.ai are betting on the fact that AI agents will need to transact with each other to obtain services from external APIs or more specialized agents, and they are looking to empower this. Building a blockchain-based financial railway. economy.

In the future, agent networks could serve as DAOs in the sense that they would be governed by a community of users and appointed guardians and would be penalized for rule violations and prediction mistakes, therefore creating a feedback loop that would under control and formed an alliance with their human overlords.

Blockchain and AI are both emerging technologies, meaning they have been around for a while but still have a long way to go. 2023 was a defining year for where AI could stand in the business world, and 2024 will see how blockchain can benefit from AI to accelerate its growth.

author biography

Ken Timsit heads Chronos Labs, the $100 million Web3 start-up accelerator and ecosystem development arm of Chronos Blockchain.

Before joining the Chronos project in 2021, Ken was the Chief Revenue Officer at ConsenSys, the Ethereum technology company behind the market-leading products MetaMask and Infura, where he spent 5 years.

Ken began his career at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he spent 15 years in Paris, New York and Singapore, and was a Partner and Managing Director focusing on financial services and fintech. He later co-founded an e-commerce startup in Southeast Asia.

Ken is a frequent speaker at blockchain conferences and has co-authored numerous reports and publications on Web3 and fintech. Between 2018 and 2020, he served as a member of the Management Committee of the EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum of the European Commission.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com