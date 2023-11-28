What 2024 S&P 500 Forecasts Really Say About the Stock Market

It’s that time of year again when Wall Street’s top economists and strategists issue a steady stream of outlooks detailing where they see the stock market heading in the coming year.

But 2024 may be extra difficult to predict after a strong and forecast-defying 2023, which has left investors worried about whether U.S. stocks can extend their gains amid rising interest rate and inflation threats.

Top Wall Street investment banks, brokers and research firms broadly expect U.S. stocks to continue rising, but returns for the S&P 500 SPX next year are expected to be well below average, according to multiple forecasts seen by MarketWatch this month. Have an estimate.

On Monday, strategists at Deutsche Bank and BMO Capital Markets set some of Wall Street’s most bullish 2024 targets, each calling for the benchmark index to reach 5,100 by the end of next year and surpass the record close of 4,796 set in January 2022. predicted to do. That’s a rise of about 12% from Monday’s closing level of 4,550, according to FactSet data.

Last week, RBC Capital Markets strategist Lori Calvasina and Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian also raised their year-end forecasts for 2024, citing positive sentiment in the stock market, diminishing geopolitical risks, falling inflation and other reasons. Accelerated adoption of 5,000 as a target and joined the club. Among other things, the end of the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle.

It’s worth noting that not only do market-leading bulls seem more optimistic than last year, but some catastrophists like Michael Wilson, chief equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, also see the S&P 500 ending next year at 4,500, which is Shows a decline of only 1.1%. It was resolved on Monday.

Last year’s collapse in the US stock market made fanatic Bear Wilson the most famous stock forecaster on Wall Street, but it is a role he has failed to repeat in 2023 as stocks have rallied, which is only Driven by some of the biggest technology names and expectations that the central bank will raise rates to curb inflation.

According to MarketWatch calculations of the data, sell-side strategists’ estimates put the S&P 500’s average price target for year-end 2024 at 4,836, representing an upside of just 6.3% from Monday’s close (see table below). That’s less than the large-cap index’s average annual return of about 8% since 1957 and its year-to-date gain in 2023 is less than 18.5%, according to Dow Jones Markets data.

Not every bank has published its target yet.

wall street firm 2024 S&P 500 target Deutsche Bank 5100 BMO Capital Markets 5100 RBC Capital Markets 5000 Bank of America 5000 barclays 4800 Goldman Sachs 4700 UBS Global Wealth Management 4700 Wells Fargo Securities 4625 Morgan Stanley 4500 average 4836 median 4800 Source: MarketWatch

Tim Urbanovich, head of research and investment strategy at Innovator ETFs, said investors need to process Wall Street’s forecasts carefully and place price targets in the context of what has happened in the stock market so far.

His team estimates that the S&P 500 index will end 2024 at 4,753, which represents an increase of just 4.5% from current levels as valuations shift to better reflect higher interest rates and positive earnings growth over the long term. Will be contracted.

“If I were to summarize what we see, it’s a really volatile, volatile market that doesn’t really go very far [next year],” Urbanovich told MarketWatch via phone on Tuesday. “That’s why even in this positive scenario we continue to play [in 2023]”It doesn’t mean there’s a huge, huge benefit.”

Of course, investors should be prepared in advance to take forecasts seriously. Wall Street strategists largely failed to predict a stock-market rally this year, with their average target for the S&P 500 being about 11% below current levels by the end of 2022, according to data compiled by MarketWatch.

“We certainly value the baseline view as a reference point, but what is more important is to really understand the risks to both the downside as well as the upside, and really make sure that you have a Building portfolios that can’t do that. Not only take advantage of the base you have played but also cover a wide range of outcomes,” he said.

Wall Street could be very bearish for 2024

Most forecasts from Wall Street strategists suggest flat or single-digit returns next year, but history suggests otherwise. Since 1900, the historical distribution of annual S&P 500 returns shows stocks rising 10% or more 51% of the time, while booking returns between 0% and 5% 11% of the time, as That’s according to data compiled by Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors.

“What we’re saying is that a flat S&P 500 is the least likely outcome and there’s only a 1 in 10 chance of that happening,” Lee said in a Tuesday note. “Nevertheless, the sell side and investors also have the same expectation. For me, that’s why 2024 will be a very decisive year.

Fundstrat has not released its S&P 500 year-end price target for 2024.

US stocks rose on Tuesday after a Federal Reserve official said signs of a slowdown in the economy could help reduce inflation to the central bank’s 2% target. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was rising 0.3%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite COMP were each advancing 0.1%, according to FactSet data.

Source: www.marketwatch.com