Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel's 2024 outlook: Stock and home prices will rise, interest rates will fall, and there will be no recession

Jeremy Siegel says stock and home prices will rise, the economy will avoid recession and interest rates will fall in 2024.

“The Dow is at an all-time high,” the retired finance professor known as the “Wizard of Wharton” said during his keynote address at Wetafy’s 2024 Market Outlook symposium on Thursday. “The S&P is going to follow suit very soon,” he predicted, according to a post on Vettafy’s website.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 23% this year and traded at 4,720 points as of late Thursday – just 2% below its all-time intraday high of 4,819 points in January 2022. Its rise this year was driven by the “Magnificent Seven”. , a group of Big Tech stocks that includes Tesla and Nvidia. But Siegel predicted the market would see a reversal in 2024, with value and smaller stocks rising 10% to 15% and outperforming larger growth stocks.

The overall market also looks healthy to them now, the frenzy around cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens and fad stocks has subsided.

“The speculation that the pandemic may have fueled Dear Peloton, some craziness in the crypto market, some craziness in the NFT market, has gone away,” he said. “Quality growth stocks have reestablished themselves, the Googles, the Nvidias, the Teslas, the Amazons.”

The senior economist at ETF-provider WisdomTree also issued a bullish outlook for the housing market. Mortgage rates have reached their highest level in two decades as a result of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to reduce increased inflation. This has basically stagnated the market, as potential sellers locked into cheap mortgages are shying away from listing their homes, while buyers are shying away from paying top dollar and taking on much higher monthly payments than they wanted to. Have been.

“I think we could see housing prices rise 4% or 5% in 2024,” Siegel said, possibly because he expects interest rates to decline, mortgage rates to decline and spending on homes to increase. Cash will be free for.

“I think we could see five or six rate cuts,” Siegel said of the outlook for next year, basing his prediction on a decline in inflation and the decline in commodity prices in recent months. His comments suggest the Fed could cut its benchmark rate from 5.25% today to below 4% in less than a year.

Siegel also expressed surprise at how strongly the US economy is growing despite the Fed’s hikes, saying this could mean it will avoid a recession altogether.

“The signs of a soft landing are certainly rising and I would say there are possibilities now for 2024,” he said.

Siegel, author of “Stocks for the Long Run,” is often optimistic about the stock market’s prospects, but his optimistic outlook for this year proved prescient.

Source: www.businessinsider.com