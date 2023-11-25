Whales support Dogecoin as meme attempts recovery

Journalist

Posted: November 25, 2023

Whale holdings saw significant increase last month,

DOGE jumped 7% from its weekly low at press time.

Dogecoin, the largest memecoin by market cap [DOGE]Was on its way to a correction as the market FUD associated with Binance started to fade.

AMBCrypto using data from CoinMarketCap observed that DOGE has jumped 7% from its weekly low at press time. This gave Doge Sena optimism for a smooth emerging trajectory in the days to come.

trading volume was low

Interestingly, the price retracement was not built on strong trading activity. Trading volumes have declined sharply since the Nov. 21 selloff, according to AMBCrypto’s analysis of data from Sentiment.

Similarly the number of addresses involved in DOGE transactions has dropped by 58% in the last 24 hours, indicating poor on-chain traffic.

While DOGE faced ups and downs in its price and network activity, over a larger time frame, major developments were shaping the memecoin narrative.

Whale investors see hope in DOGE

The number of transactions worth more than $100,000 increased significantly in November. In fact, the count of 575 recorded on November 17 was the highest in three months.

AMBCrypto, after analyzing the supply distribution of DOGE wallets, concluded that transactions were dominated by buyers as it increased the total whale holdings.

Although there were no specific catalysts, there was broad market enthusiasm on Bitcoin [BTC] Spot ETFs may increase buying pressure.

Prominent on-chain researcher Ali Martinez interpreted the growing interest of whales as a bullish signal for DOGE.

While whales have a disproportionate impact on an asset’s price movements, traders should conduct due diligence before making any investment decisions. Always remember DYOR.

DOGE yearns for growth

DOGE price increased by 2.69% in the last 24 hours.

The price surge attracted bullish leverage-seeking traders into the market, as long positions outnumbered shorts, AMBCrypto analyzed using data from Hyblock Capital,

How much is 1,10,100 DOGE worth today?

Whales vs. Retail The positive value of the Delta indicator showed that more whales were taking long positions than retail investors. This meant that whales were optimistic about DOGE rising in the coming days.

Generally, experts give more importance to whale strategies due to their experience in this field.

