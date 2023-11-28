An active crypto whale is continuously accumulating UNI, the native token of Uniswap, one of the most active decentralized exchanges (DEXes) in the world. This development suggests that the addressee believes the token could rise in the coming trading days or weeks, extending gains following the sharp rise on November 22 when UNI broke out of key resistance levels. I went.

Whales Loading Up More UNI, Back to $10?

According to recent lookonchain dataOn November 25, stevu.eth, an Ethereum address, withdrew 311,302 UNI worth $1.93 million from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, bringing its total UNI holdings to 511,301 UNI, or $3.18 million.

Notably, this acquisition follows the withdrawal of 500,545 UNI ($2.42 million) from OKEx on June 29, which Stevu.eth deposited to Binance and OKEx in August. However, recent cumulative behavior on November 25 indicates that whales are bullish on UNI, possibly expecting prices to return to $10, a level last seen in August 2022.

Currently, looking at the performance in the daily chart, UNI is trading in a bullish breakout formation. Changing hands at around $6.2 at the time of writing on November 27, the token is up nearly 60% from its October low. Even with confidence, UNI prices are mostly consolidating, moving horizontally over spot rates.

If buyers apply pressure, a close above $6.6 with increasing volume could confirm the Nov. 22 buyers. In that case, the resulting momentum could form the basis for another leg up, taking the token to a high of around $10 on August 22.

Uniswap v4 expectations

Whales’ confidence in UNI is in line with the ongoing development of Uniswap v4, an upgrade that will significantly enhance the DEX. In this update, scheduled for a temporary period in 2024, Uniswap Labs, the team behind Uniswap, is introducing a concept called “hooks”.

Hooks are contracts that can be executed at different stages of the pool’s lifecycle. According to the team, hooks, which act more like plugins, provide greater flexibility and customization for Uniswap’s liquidity pools.

Thus, it will be possible for users to enable features such as dynamic fees, sophisticated market making, and even advanced orders executed on-chain.

What is notable about Uniswap v4 is the introduction of the “singleton” contract architecture. This design change will see all Uniswap liquidity pools reside inside a single, smart contract. The team says this could significantly reduce gas costs and, more importantly, reduce routing efficiency across multiple pools.

