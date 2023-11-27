Scientists at Cranfield University in the UK are developing a type of underwater wing for ships that could help decarbonize a sector responsible for more emissions than air travel.

Known as wave feeding propulsion technology, it is basically a flapping foil system installed on the bottom of a ship’s hull to help propel it. Inspired by a whale’s tail fin, the system uses the kinetic energy of waves to achieve propulsion without fuel.

As the feather flows through the water, it automatically flaps up and down, creating thrust – just like when a bird flies in the air or a fish swims in water.

However, like a fish or bird, the system will not work unless there is an engine providing the initial power. But once the boat is sailing, the foils reduce the overall effort required to propel the boat.

<3 of EU technology

The latest rumblings from the EU tech scene, a story from our wise old founder Boris, and some questionable AI art. It’s free to your inbox every week. Sign up now!

This graphic from Norwegian startup Wavefoil shows the basic concept:

Lab-scale test models of the wave-eater propulsion system at Cranfield’s Marine Laboratory found that it could reduce ships’ fuel usage by 15%. Although it may not seem like much, it is a relatively simple technology that can be retrofitted onto existing ships. In combination with a plethora of other technologies being developed to decarbonize shipping – like giant windwings or solar sails – foils could help prepare the global shipping industry for net zero emissions.

The concept of using flapping foils to generate thrust from flowing water was discovered and demonstrated by German researchers over a century ago. But for a long time, the process was not understood well enough to be scaled up to a practical level, and the urgency of cutting fuel use was not as great as it is today.

However, in the last few years there have been some efforts to commercialize wave feeder propulsion and bring it to market. Two companies, Norway’s Wavefoil and America’s Liquid Robotics, have shown the most promise.

Wavefoil made headlines in 2019 when it installed a retractable bow foil on a ship for the first time in history. The giant fiberglass foil is designed to fold into the ship’s hull when not in use, the first technology of its kind to do so. This means that the foils can be retracted during heavy storms (they can withstand wave heights up to 6 metres, no more) and when docking.

By harnessing the up-and-down motion of the waves, the foils help save fuel but they also increase comfort in rough seas, their creators said. Having raised €5 million so far (the latest round is a grant from Innovation Norway in 2022), Wavefoil has installed its technology on several vessels since its inception.

Liquid Robotics’ Waveglider robots are powered by solar panels on the surface and a wave propulsion rig beneath it. Credit: Liquid Robotics

While Wavefoil is tackling larger vessels like ferries, Liquid Robotics has developed an autonomous surface vehicle called the Waveglider. Equipped with solar panels and a wave propulsion system, the ocean-going robot can spend up to a year without any human intervention collecting data for research and defense applications. According to data from Dealroom, the company was acquired by Boeing in 2016 and is currently valued at around $200 million.

Although this is still an emerging field, both of these companies have shown that wave-eating technology has the potential to offer a surprisingly simple solution to reducing the energy consumption of ships large and small. Dr Liang Yang, lead researcher at Cranfield, believes this technology will be used for all kinds of marine applications in the future – from garbage-collecting robots to giant cargo ships.

Watch this video to learn about the technology of Wavefoil:

Source: thenextweb.com