November 27, 2023
Why the future of food is ‘invisible innovation’


Scientists at Cranfield University in the UK are developing a type of underwater wing for ships that could help decarbonize a sector responsible for more emissions than air travel.

Known as wave feeding propulsion technology, it is basically a flapping foil system installed on the bottom of a ship’s hull to help propel it. Inspired by a whale’s tail fin, the system uses the kinetic energy of waves to achieve propulsion without fuel.

As the feather flows through the water, it automatically flaps up and down, creating thrust – just like when a bird flies in the air or a fish swims in water.

However, like a fish or bird, the system will not work unless there is an engine providing the initial power. But once the boat is sailing, the foils reduce the overall effort required to propel the boat.

This graphic from Norwegian startup Wavefoil shows the basic concept:

Lab-scale test models of the wave-eater propulsion system at Cranfield’s Marine Laboratory found that it could reduce ships’ fuel usage by 15%. Although it may not seem like much, it is a relatively simple technology that can be retrofitted onto existing ships. In combination with a plethora of other technologies being developed to decarbonize shipping – like giant windwings or solar sails – foils could help prepare the global shipping industry for net zero emissions.

The concept of using flapping foils to generate thrust from flowing water was discovered and demonstrated by German researchers over a century ago. But for a long time, the process was not understood well enough to be scaled up to a practical level, and the urgency of cutting fuel use was not as great as it is today.

However, in the last few years there have been some efforts to commercialize wave feeder propulsion and bring it to market. Two companies, Norway’s Wavefoil and America’s Liquid Robotics, have shown the most promise.

Wavefoil made headlines in 2019 when it installed a retractable bow foil on a ship for the first time in history. The giant fiberglass foil is designed to fold into the ship’s hull when not in use, the first technology of its kind to do so. This means that the foils can be retracted during heavy storms (they can withstand wave heights up to 6 metres, no more) and when docking.

By harnessing the up-and-down motion of the waves, the foils help save fuel but they also increase comfort in rough seas, their creators said. Having raised €5 million so far (the latest round is a grant from Innovation Norway in 2022), Wavefoil has installed its technology on several vessels since its inception.

