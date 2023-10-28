WH official: ‘Once in a generation’ opportunity exists to transform Atlanta

But among the many messages from speakers at the event organized by the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), one message rang loud and clear: The city will benefit from a huge wave of federal funding to connect the vast region and prepare for more heat. Need to be lifted. Future.

In a ballroom at the Georgia World Congress Center filled with some of the city’s biggest power brokers, Mitch Landrieu, senior adviser to President Joe Biden and White House infrastructure coordinator, said Atlanta has a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.” “New South.” The Biden administration has passed sweeping legislation aimed at rebuilding the country’s infrastructure and accelerating the transition to clean energy.

“We are moving toward a South that can lead in business growth, innovation and technology, and clean energy and manufacturing,” Landrieu.

Bipartisan infrastructure legislation passed in 2021 provides hundreds of billions of funds to repair the nation’s roads, bridges and highways, boost public transit and build a network of electric vehicle charging stations. As of September, Georgia had received $6.7 billion from the legislation, and the money has flowed into several other high-profile projects around metro Atlanta, such as the Atlanta BeltLine and “The Stitch” – a 14-acre greenspace proposed to form the Downtown Connector. Parts of.

Then there’s last year’s climate and health care legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided hundreds of billions of additional funding and incentives to encourage cities and their residents to transition to clean energy.

ARC, the metro area’s regional planning agency, has already secured some of that money. And after creating a new climate and resilience programme, the Commission has its sights set on more.

To date, ARC has invested $3 million in climate-related funding, including $1 million to create a climate plan for a 29-county region focused on solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Anna Roach, ARC’s executive director and CEO, said Friday that the agency has requests for another $17 million in the pipeline.

The agency’s Metro Atlanta Speaks survey, which was released Friday, polled nearly 5,000 residents in 11 counties on a range of topics. Crime and the economy ranked as respondents’ top concerns, but climate change is also clearly on the minds of Atlantans: Nearly half of all respondents said they think climate change will be a threat to the area over the next 10 years. will be.

Not far from the ballroom where the event was held, flooding in September hit parts of downtown Atlanta and the city continues to suffer intense and persistent heat waves.

Roach and Landrieu said now is the time for the region to prepare for the future.

“We are considering large-scale projects … that have the potential to transform our entire region and accelerate our resilience against climate change and extreme weather events,” Roach said.

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by partnerships with 1Earth Fund, Kenda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating here ajc.com/donate/climate/

Source: www.ajc.com