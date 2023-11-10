WGAE members “devastated” by Jezebel’s closure amid layoffs at parent company G/O Media

Members of the Writers Guild of America East are reacting to today’s news of G/O Media’s closure of Jezebel after a failed attempt to sell the site. The closure comes amid news that parent company G/O Media is laying off 23 employees, including Jezebel’s team.

The company attributed the cuts in part to a restructuring to deal with economic constraints and the difficult digital advertising environment. The New York-based company also announced the departure of G/O Media editorial director Merrill Brown.

“We are disappointed, though a little surprised, by G/O Media and Jim Spanfeller’s inability to run our website and their cruel decision to close it down,” the WGAE statement said. “Jezebel has been a pillar of fearless journalism and critical cultural commentary since 2007 and has left an indelible mark on the media landscape.

“Jezebel’s closure also underscores fundamental flaws in the ad-supported media model, where concerns about “brand safety” limit the monetization of content about the biggest, most important stories of the day – stories that “Generate huge traffic as people read and share them.” The statement continued. “A well-run company would have moved away from the advertising model, but instead they are shutting down the brand entirely due to its strategic and commercial ineptitude. Jezebel was a good website.”

G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller announced the shutdown and layoffs in a note to employees Thursday.

“As of this week we are making the very difficult decision to suspend publication of Jezebel,” Spanfeller wrote. “Few decisions have been so painful over the course of my career, and I want to make it clear that this is in no way a reflection of the Jezebel editorial team.”

Spanfeller said, “Unfortunately, our business model and the audiences we serve on our network did not align with Jezebel’s.” “And when that became clear, we began an extensive search for a new, perhaps even better, home that could ensure Jezebel a path forward. It became Lee Goldman’s personal mission [G/O Media deputy editorial director], who worked tirelessly on the project, negotiating with more than two dozen potential buyers. It’s a testament to Jezebel’s legacy and authenticity that so many players have connected with us. “Yet, despite every effort, we were unable to find Jez a new home.”

Jezebel, launched in 2007 by Gawker Media with founding editor Anna Holmes, featured news and cultural commentary for women. After the breakup of Gawker Media, the site was purchased by Univision Communications and later acquired by G/O Media.

In July, WGAE called for the “immediate termination” of AI-generated articles on G/O media sites, including AV Club, Deadspin, Gizmodo, and others.

Calling bot-written journalism “a paradox”, the union said that “G/O Media published AI-generated articles on multiple unionized properties, which embarrasses the staff who serve the websites with relevant, accurate and engaging journalism.” Work hard in unstable conditions to fill the gap.”

WGAE members at The Onion also released a statement blaming G/O Media management for today’s layoffs.

“Our hostile and incompetent management made no effort to work with the union to find less cruel alternative arrangements or to take the pay cuts themselves,” the authors said in the statement.

,heyYour impressed colleagues are talented artists, satirists and journalists. This drastic layoff has nothing to do with G/O Media’s ineffective management and nothing to do with the talents of our fellow employees who should still be here with us.

,SSince the formation of G/O Media in 2019, The Onion Inc. The union has shrunk by 61%, two websites have been closed, one has been sold, and there have been numerous layoffs,” the statement continued. “Despite these enormous obstacles, G/O Media’s editorial staff continues to produce award-winning journalism and invest in these publications with complete dedication, in contrast to our indifferent and adversarial ownership.”

Source: deadline.com