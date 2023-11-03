WeWork’s troubles dim the prospects for the troubled office market

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Troubles facing co-working titan WeWork (WE.N) are clouding prospects for the world’s biggest business hubs, where rising office vacancies are already straining big-ticket mortgages. Increasing pressure on investors willing to refinance. Next year.

Media reports on Wednesday suggested that the New York-listed flexible workspace provider – which was once privately valued at $47 billion – is considering a petition for bankruptcy next week.

Backed by Japan’s SoftBank, WeWork aims to revolutionize the office market by taking out longer leases on larger properties and renting space to multiple small businesses on more flexible, shorter arrangements.

But like other landlords, it has struggled to persuade some customers since the pandemic to work from home rather than in the office at its more than 650 locations around the world — a trend that has shaken confidence in the sector. Have given.

Global office vacancies are expected to rise, hurting rental prospects in cities such as New York and London, eight industry executives, investors, lenders and analysts said.

He said some leveraged property investors may struggle to generate enough rental income to repay rising borrowing costs.

“The loss of any tenant, especially during a relatively slow office leasing period, will have a negative impact on office building cash flows and values,” said Jeffrey Hevasi, commercial real estate industry practice lead at Moody’s Analytics.

“This will increase negative sentiment in the market and make financing difficult, especially for buildings that require refinancing in the next 12-18 months,” he said.

A WeWork spokesperson told Reuters that the company was in talks with landlords to address “high costs and inflexible lease terms” and attempt to remain in most of its locations and markets.

The number and volume of real estate loans due to refinance in 2024 is unclear because many deals are done privately between the borrower and the lender, said co-head of EMEA, debt and structured finance at real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle, Ed. Daubeny said. Reuters.

Analysts estimate the size of the global commercial property loan market to be approximately $2 trillion, split approximately 50:50 between banks and alternative lenders in the United States and 85:15 in Europe.

Several experts contacted by Reuters have predicted 2024 to be a year of reckoning for property investors and lenders, with time running out for those turning a blind eye to assets that could be prime if revalued today. Loan terms will be violated.

Savills said in a report in September that the value of all global real estate – residential, commercial and agricultural land – was worth $379.7 trillion in 2022, down 2.8% from 2021.

transaction slowdown

Real-estate loan refinancing has already become complicated due to the decline in transactions, which makes it important to keep track of changes in asset values.

MSCI’s Capital Trends report for Europe saw third-quarter volumes fall 57% to 2022 levels – the lowest since 2010.

Furthermore, investors believe the gap between what a property is worth and what potential buyers are willing to pay is between 20% and 35% in prime office markets – “even higher than at the height of the global financial crisis.” Worse”, MSCI said.

MSCI said prices in Britain and Germany, Europe’s two largest office markets, would need to decline 13%-15% to bring market liquidity back to the long-term average.

Global lenders to UK real estate holding and development companies, which supplied credit risk assessments to data provider Credit Benchmark in October, said those companies are now 9% more likely to default than they estimated 12 months ago. Is.

The probability of default among U.S. industrial and office real estate investment trusts (REITs) was seen at 35.8% higher than expectations a year ago.

give again

Jefferies said in a September note that WeWork has 3.25 million square feet of space in central London, with gross annual rent of 192 million pounds ($234 million). According to WeWork’s website, its largest US markets are New York and California, where it operates 49 and 42 sites, respectively.

Industry sources said some of its most popular locations could be taken over by rivals at similar rental rates, reducing cash flow issues for landlords.

But demand for flexible workspace in the UK is still 11% below pre-pandemic levels, Instant Group’s 2023 State of the UK Flex Market report showed in September.

Sources said lenders may view the WeWork debacle as a cautionary tale, potentially requiring borrowers to put more equity into their properties to reduce loan-to-value ratios.

But such a request may be problematic if the amount and duration of rental income remains uncertain.

London office vacancies have reached a 30-year high, according to BNP Paribas Real Estate Jefferies also said in September, with the average lease length in central London offices falling to six years from 11.6 years a decade ago Is.

UK property company Helical said it was working on “next steps” for the space it leased to WeWork at a London property after charging rent it had failed to pay through a short-term licensing arrangement.

Under-occupied urban offices are not only generating less than expected rental income for owners, but some are also aging rapidly in a world sensitive to carbon consumption.

“We are at a major inflection point in the real estate investment market globally,” said Jose Pellicer, head of real estate strategy at M&G Real Estate.

“For the last 20 years, asset yields have been higher than financing costs. But a larger percentage of the asset return is going to come from growth in 2020.”

($1 = 0.9407 euros)

($1 = 0.8214 pounds)

