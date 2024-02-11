Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Financier Nathan Mayer Rothschild was reported to have commented that “the time to buy is when there is blood in the streets”. This suggests there is an opportunity to invest in office buildings, many of which remain half-empty as employers struggle to convince employees to return.

There are plenty of signs of financial distress, with a Canary Wharf building being sold at a 60 percent discount to its previous price, and New York Community Bancorp’s shares falling on fears over its property loans. “The office market is in an existential crisis right now,” said Barry Sternlicht, chief executive of property investment firm Starwood Capital.

Sure enough, one incredible optimist has broken cover: Adam Neumann, co-founder of WeWork, the flexible office provider that went into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US last year. Newman stepped down as its leader in 2019 amid ridicule after a failed attempt to take it public but is now looking for another chance. His lawyers sent a letter to WeWork last week saying he wanted to acquire it or its assets.

It’s hard to argue with their timing: Once valued at $47 billion privately, WeWork’s equity is worth close to zero. That seems like a bargain, if one can get it back into business with anything like it once did under Newman. His personal charisma and SoftBank’s billions of investments led it to global expansion.

Neumann, who received millions of dollars from SoftBank in connection with WeWork, is nervous. But being shameless is not a disqualification from American real estate development (see Donald Trump). The property market is so advanced and cyclical that occasional bankruptcies are common; If you don’t do this, you are not trying hard enough.

The idea appears to have been taken up by Marc Andreessen, co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, who invested $350 million in Neuman’s new property venture Flow in 2022. Flow is an apartment rental start-up in the US that aims to give renters “a sense of security, community and true ownership,” though it’s unclear how exactly that will happen.

Neumann predicted last year that Flow would “compete or partner” with WeWork, so last week’s approach could be part of that plan. Perhaps he envisions opening shared offices in apartment complexes for domestic workers or something similar. One thing is clear: He’s not afraid to dream of big, branded properties.

WeWork is shedding some of the redundancies it brought to the business. It recently renegotiated about 60 of its expensive long-term leases with landlords and rejected others. Despite some criticism from landlords, it plans to emerge from bankruptcy by June and operate with lower overheads and fewer offices owned by SoftBank and other senior creditors.

Therefore this may be an opportune time to acquire the company. The letter from Newman’s lawyers predicts “a hybrid work world where demand for WeWork’s product should be greater than ever”. He’s not alone in seeing future value in office space: One of New York’s biggest developers is launching a $1 billion fund to invest in offices at distressed prices.

But it is unlikely that the office market will recover as quickly as before. This is more than a financial crisis: it stems from a revolution in the way and place people work that has no clear solution. There remains a strong demand for the highest quality, newest towers in cities such as London and New York, but many older, lower-grade office buildings are becoming obsolete.

Some may be converted into apartments or demolished. Others will one day be renovated or renovated, but given the high vacancy rates in many cities, this is unlikely to happen for some time. “It could take five or six years until we see equilibrium returns and they’re all replenished,” says Jeff Giller, head of real estate at investment firm Stepstone. It would be suitable for long-term investors and not those who need quick profits.

In a way, this isn’t WeWork’s problem: It signs leases on the buildings rather than buying them itself, and will have more options. But it ultimately boils down to the same phenomenon: people physically coming to work. No matter how flexible the deal and how well fitted its positions are, companies and individuals must occupy them. It has become a harder sell than Newman’s in its heyday.

Perhaps he’s learned his lesson: He says he’ll “build a very solid foundation” at Flow. But WeWork’s creditors are skeptical and I wonder if his mystic energy is the right thing to reinvent it. It would take time to settle into the world of work and patience never seemed to be one of his virtues.

