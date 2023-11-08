WeWork’s $18 billion bankruptcy is the last thing the troubled commercial real-estate sector needed

The entire world of work has been waiting for the other shoe to drop for years, ever since the pandemic emptied America’s downtowns and central business districts. According to a report earlier this year by Real Estate, the office vacancy rate is nearly 1.5 times higher than it was at the end of 2019 — and there could be as much as a billion square feet of unused U.S. office space by the end of the decade. The firm Cushman & Wakefield. Researchers at New York University and Columbia University have estimated that $49 billion in New York City commercial property values ​​will be wiped out by 2029, part of a nationwide $500 billion “office real estate apocalypse.” A big part of this crack fell to earth in New Jersey bankruptcy court on Monday night.

In pre-pandemic times, shared office space seemed like a great idea — even in the eyes of WeWork founder and former chief executive Adam Neumann. But the sea change to a remote work environment has changed the demands of the office as we once knew it. Moody’s Analytics called the office vacancy rate of 19.2% this quarter “dangerously close” to the record-high vacancy rate of 19.3% in 1986 and 1991, and it coincided with WeWork’s filing of most of its New York offices going into Chapter 11. Was before.

By the first quarter of 2023, WeWork has leased nearly 7 million square feet of office space in NYC, representing 61.4% of the co-working market, Gabe Marans, vice president at property consultancy Savills, told Luck. (WeWork cited Savills’ data in court documents related to its bankruptcy.)

And, in a predictable but worrying sign for New York landlords, WeWork’s first step into bankruptcy was to begin abandoning unprofitable, “largely non-operating” leases. As part of the company’s plan to move forward from bankruptcy, court documents reveal there is a list of approximately 70 leases that WeWork plans to terminate — 35 of which are in New York City alone. As of June, the co-working space provider had 700 locations worldwide, while WeWork listed assets of more than $15 billion and liabilities of more than $18 billion.

WeWork CEO David Tolley revealed in court documents that this is just the tip of the iceberg. In a declaration filed with the court, Tolley said the company’s real-estate advisors are actively negotiating with more than 400 landlords to amend leases on office buildings. He also revealed that WeWork has already amended more than 590 of its existing leases, leaving it with $12 billion in future rent obligations.

Why did WeWork fall into bankruptcy?

WeWork blames its decline on “historically rapid increases in interest rates” and a slower than expected return to the office. It said that as a result of the crisis in the commercial real estate market, landlords are more willing to reduce rents and offer flexible lease terms. Additionally, companies globally have shifted to hybrid work, shrinking their office space.

In Tolley’s words, WeWork lacks “the financial flexibility needed to adjust to the rapidly changing commercial real estate market”, adding that “unsustainable leases” are behind the company’s current business model, which in his view , should be reevaluated. He He said that despite “extraordinary efforts”, the company could not overcome legacy real estate constraints and industry constraints.

“As a result, commercial office space, particularly in the large cities where WeWork operates, has become available and accessible at unprecedented prices and in significant quantities,” Tolley writes in the bankruptcy announcement. “This equates to a lot of competition in WeWork’s target market.” In other words, tenants have more options than just WeWork, which has had an impact on their vacancy rates.

WeWork’s vacancy rates are significantly higher than the national average. As of the second quarter of 2023, WeWork had a 28% vacancy and 72% occupancy rate. It’s no surprise in light of the fallen unicorn’s well-documented struggles that its first attempt to go public failed because Wall Street clamped down on its unorthodox accounting. (Despite being nearly 13 years old and arriving at a whopping $47 billion valuation, WeWork has still never reported a profitable quarter.)

In July 2023, Neumann appeared at Fortune Brainstorm Tech speaking publicly about his new startup Flow – which sounded a lot like WeWork 2.0, as of luck As senior writer Jessica Matthews put it. Needless to mention, Flow had already raised $350 million from a16z, a venture capital firm founded by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. From the stage, Newman said Flow, a “consumer-facing residential brand,” had two options at the time, as its non-compete and non-mandatory agreements were set to expire at the end of the year. As he said, those choices were either partnering with WeWork or competing.

“Now is the time to drive the future forward by aggressively addressing our legacy leases and dramatically improving our balance sheet,” WeWork CEO David Tolley said in a statement. There’s still a lot of work to be done: WeWork’s bankruptcy filing lists more than 100,000 creditors.

Is the coming wave of commercial real-estate going to collapse?

“Technology has made possible the rise and sustainability of remote and hybrid work schedules,” Ermengard Jabir, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics, wrote in a Tuesday report. “Office properties – already facing financial difficulties and growth in values ​​– now face a potential new wave of unexpected vacancies.”

“If WeWork fails, other locations will no longer have space for all their tenants,” Savills Marans said. He said the co-working business model is “not going away”, but WeWork’s bankruptcy is a blow to the third-party model, in which businesses or individuals share common office space.

Jeffrey Havasi, head of the commercial real estate industry practice at Moody’s Analytics, said: Luck It said in a statement that “WeWork’s bankruptcy will certainly have a negative impact on the market and the ability to finance those buildings, but that pain will not be distributed equally.”

It is a negative phenomenon, he said, but it is not a complete loss – and in his view, it should not be considered a phenomenon for the entire region.

“Taking one data point from a firm that has been struggling for a decade and using it to write off an entire sector is a mistake,” Havasi said. He said that flexible office space may not survive in our current economic climate, but still exists. it need.

WeWork is primarily Class A and A+ office space, and “the sudden availability of quality office space provides a flight-to-quality opportunity for potential office tenants looking to acquire their space at more competitive prices,” Jabir said in a report. Want to upgrade.” This could shift the balance even further away from “older, less modernized” Class B/C offices and into “trophy office properties” held by WeWork.

That said, Class B properties will still be in demand for certain groups of office tenants,” Jabir said. “For locations where WeWork has stable quality tenants (e.g. large international consulting firms), office owners may find some comfort in knowing that such subcontractors will not be able to vacate that space due to the costs associated with a relocation. Not willing to do.”

But despite the purported “cascade” of office space coming back into the market as a result of WeWork’s cuts, stakeholders face a variety of challenges from the fallout, Maran said.

“Not all of the 6.9 million square feet occupied by WeWork in New York City will return to the market and some tenants will remain in their current locations under new management. Some WeWork members may look for more traditional office leases,” he said. “WeWork owners should immediately coordinate their contingency plans to avoid being left standing in this musical chairs scenario.”

