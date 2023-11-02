WeWork to close some offices around the world – BBC News

By Will Bain

Business Reporter, BBC News

2 hours ago

Image source, Getty Images

Troubled office-sharing company WeWork will begin closing some of its buildings around the world, the BBC believes.

WeWork would not confirm how many sites in the UK would close.

However, it said it would close one of its central London buildings near Blackfriars station.

The move will be part of “our previously announced strategy to improve liquidity and strengthen our balance sheet” by the company.

WeWork members at the London Southbank building told the BBC they had been emailed by the company telling them it was closing “unprofitable” sites.

He said he was asked to stay out of the building until November 30 and that WeWork said it would find “alternative workplace solutions” for him.

This comes as the company is facing financial struggles. On Tuesday, it told the US financial regulator that it had agreed with creditors to temporarily defer payments on some of its loans.

The BBC understands that the company will now seek to renegotiate many of its leases, not only in the UK, but around the world, as it seeks to resolve the problems caused by rapid expansion, rising interest rates, a disastrous attempt to sell shares to the public. Is trying. And the exit of its co-founder.

In a statement to the BBC, WeWork said it was “fully committed” to the UK and Ireland, but declined to comment on reports that it was planning to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. Was ready.

As of the end of June, the company had more than 700 locations in 39 countries around the world.

The New York-based company has been struggling after an initial attempt to sell shares on the stock exchange in 2019 failed due to concerns about its debt, losses and management.

A week before the company confirmed that its share sale had been cancelled, its founder Adam Newman resigned as chief executive.

The firm said the investigation into his leadership “has become a significant distraction”.

A few months after the listing debacle, along came the pandemic, which revolutionized remote work and WeWork faced public criticism from tenants looking to escape their leases.

But the company kept operating as executives sold some businesses, cut jobs and canceled or modified hundreds of leases, trying to stem its losses before the company ran out of money.

WeWork eventually listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021 with a much lower valuation than originally expected.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has invested tens of billions of dollars in WeWork as it continues to suffer losses.

The company has seen its share price fall by almost 99% in the last year.

In August, WeWork expressed “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue operations.

At the time, the company said in a statement that it faced challenges including soft demand and a “difficult” operating environment.

