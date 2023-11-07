WeWork, once worth $47 billion, files for bankruptcy techcrunch

Flexible-office-space firm WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a remarkable collapse for the once high-flying startup co-founded by Adam Neumann and funded by SoftBank, BlackRock and Goldman Sachs.

The New York-based firm, which had raised more than $22 billion and was valued at $47 billion at its peak, has listed both assets and liabilities in the range of $10 billion to $50 billion in its petition filed in a New Jersey federal court.

WeWork Chief Executive David Tolley said about 90% of the company’s lenders have agreed to convert $3 billion of its debt into equity. “Now is the time to move forward to the future by aggressively addressing our legacy leases and dramatically improving our balance sheet,” he said in a statement.

It said WeWork’s bankruptcy filing is limited to locations in the US and Canada.

WeWork India has emerged as one of the strongest units in the WeWork franchise, and is largely untouched by bankruptcy as it is majority-owned by Embassy Group. The India unit makes money and does not require external capital to operate, the India chief told local media last week.

WeWork is struggling with the fallout from an aggressive growth spurt that has resulted in a portfolio of several underperforming properties.

The company signed long-term leases during the peak of the market in late 2010, renovated these locations and later leased them on terms of less than a month. The firm’s strategy faced considerable challenges as the pandemic reduced demand for shared workplaces, leading to increased vacancies and continuing financial liabilities of billions of dollars in rent to landlords.

WeWork’s initial public offering faced setbacks in 2019 over losses and concerns over governance, leading to the withdrawal of its IPO and the exit of Chief Executive Neumann. Neumann’s departure follows a costly settlement with WeWork and SoftBank in 2021. The company eventually went public via a SPAC merger, was valued at $9 billion, and was projected to have $2 billion in cash operating profit by 2024.

Newman called WeWork’s bankruptcy filing “disappointing”. In a statement on Monday, he said: “It has been challenging for me to watch from the sidelines from 2019 as WeWork failed to take advantage of a product that is more relevant today than ever before. I believe that, with the right strategy and team, the restructuring will enable WeWork to emerge successfully.

WeWork restructured its balance sheet this year, reducing $1.5 billion in debt and delaying debt maturities to 2027. Despite these efforts, the firm’s market value has fallen to less than $50 million, and bankruptcy may lead to existing shareholder shares being canceled along with the bonds. Now trading at distressed levels.

“We have defined a new category of working, and these steps will enable us to remain the global leader in flexible working. I am very grateful for the support of our financial stakeholders as we work together to strengthen our capital structure and accelerate this process through the Restructuring Assistance Agreement. We are committed to investing in our products, services and world-class team of employees to support our community,” Tolley said.

In its earnings disclosure in August, WeWork acknowledged “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue going public.

Source: techcrunch.com