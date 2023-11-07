The WeWork logo is displayed outside a shared commercial office space building on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Troubled office-sharing firm WeWork warned US regulators on August 8 that it is worried about its survival. Citing financial losses, cash needs and declining membership, WeWork said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that “substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.” ” (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP) (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Office-sharing company WeWork filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey federal court on Monday, saying it had entered into agreements with the vast majority of its secured note holders and that it intended to terminate “non-operating” leases. Was to reduce.

The bankruptcy filing is limited to WeWork locations in the US and Canada, the company said in a press release. According to the bankruptcy filing, the company reported liabilities ranging from $10 billion to $50 billion.

WeWork CEO David Tolley said in a press release, “I am extremely grateful for the support of our financial stakeholders as we work together to strengthen our capital structure and accelerate this process through the Restructuring Support Agreement ” “We are committed to investing in our products, services and world-class team of employees to support our community.

Over the past few years, WeWork has suffered one of the most spectacular corporate collapses in recent American history. Valued at $47 billion in 2019 under Masayoshi Sons’ leadership of SoftBank, the company tried and failed to go public five years ago.

The pandemic caused further pain as many companies abruptly terminated their leases, and the economic downturn that followed caused even more customers to close their doors.

In an August regulatory filing it disclosed that bankruptcy could be a concern.

WeWork debuted in 2021 via a special purpose acquisition company, but its value has dropped about 98% since then. The company announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split in mid-August to keep its shares trading above $1, a requirement to maintain a listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

WeWork shares fell to a low of about 10 cents and were trading at about 83 cents before the stock halted on Monday.

Former CEO and co-founder Adam Neumann said the filing was “disappointing”.

“It has been challenging for me to watch from the sidelines since 2019 as WeWork failed to take advantage of a product that is more relevant today than ever before,” Neumann said in a statement to CNBC. “I believe that, with the right strategy and team, a restructuring will enable WeWork to emerge successfully.”

As recently as September, the company said it was actively renegotiating leases and that it was “here to stay.” According to securities filings, the company had about $16 billion in long-term lease obligations.

According to regulatory filings, the company leases millions of square feet of office space in 777 locations worldwide.

WeWork has appointed Kirkland & Ellis and Cole Shotz as legal advisors. PJT Partners will serve as its investment bank with support from C Street Advisory Group and Alvarez & Marsal.

