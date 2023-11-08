WeWork, once the county’s most valuable startup, files for bankruptcy
WeWork, once the county’s most valuable startup, files for bankruptcy
WeWork, once the country’s most valuable startup at $47 billion, has now filed for bankruptcy. NBC News’ Christine Romans has more on the rise and fall of the company that once promised to change the way and where people work.November. 8, 2023
