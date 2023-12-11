WeWork landlords object to SoftBank's financing plans

According to Bisnow’s report, lawyers representing one of the office’s landlords, including Boston Properties, Brookfield Properties and Starwood Capital, filed objections to WeWork’s request for debtor-in-possession financing. SoftBank Group, a top backer of the bankruptcy co-working firm, is the proposed DIP lender.

Under the plan, SoftBank’s Vision Fund could use the accumulated letters of credit for WeWork’s leases to fund the co-working company’s Chapter 11 restructuring. Many homeowners have letters of credit, which is a payment option if the crisis escalates.

Landlords fear they will be at risk if the restructuring collapses.

A bankruptcy attorney representing several landlords pointed to the lack of new cash being offered by SoftBank, which is also seeking greater control over WeWork locations, Douglas Rosner told Bisnow. WeWork’s proposal calls for a discount to avoid maintenance expenses at the locations if the restructuring breaks down or WeWork is liquidated. Masayoshi Son’s group is also seeking a lien against WeWork’s lease, which would frustrate landlords.

“They shouldn’t get all the benefits and protections of a debtor-in-possession lender without putting up any new money,” Rosner said.

SoftBank lost more than $14 billion from its WeWork investment.

Landlords also reported that WeWork had stopped paying rent for November when it filed for bankruptcy on November 6. The landlords want the judge to ensure that they are compensated for this month.

A hearing on SoftBank’s financing proposal is scheduled for December 11.

Last month, some landlords also lodged objections to WeWork’s restructuring plan, unhappy with the company’s strategy of shortening deadlines and leases. WeWork had about 300 spaces a few months ago, but 67 leases were rejected last week and the company has since applied to let go of another six.

WeWork will have to balance its financial future against relationships with landlords, who will ultimately play a key role in any comeback of the company.

, holden walter-warner

Source: therealdeal.com